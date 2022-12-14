Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
PopSugar
Where to Watch All 4 of the The Grinch Movies Right Now
In the realm of holiday stories, nothing is quite as beloved and popular as "The Grinch." The original story by Dr. Seuss was published in 1957, and follows the story of a mean, solitary, green-haired creature named the Grinch. In the tale, the Grinch lives with his dog Max on the cold, snowy Mount Crumpit, which overlooks the town of Whoville. The town's residents take Christmas celebrations seriously, and after years of being bothered by their joyful festivities, the Grinch travels down to stop the holiday altogether by stealing the decorations, presents, and food. His plan doesn't go exactly as he wishes however, and because of this, the Grinch learns the true meaning of Christmas.
PopSugar
Austin Butler Gets Emotional While Dedicating His "SNL" Episode to His Late Mom
On Dec. 17, "Elvis" star Austin Butler finally got his chance to host "Saturday Night Live" after his first scheduled appearance was canceled due to COVID. Right from the start, the actor made the night a memorable one by dedicating the episode to his late mother, Lori Butler, during his emotional opening monologue.
PopSugar
Everything to Know About Sigourney Weaver's Teenage "Avatar: The Way of Water" Character, Kiri
Sigourney Weaver played the heroic Dr. Grace Augustine in 2009's "Avatar." Her character dies in the first movie — but Weaver returns for the "Avatar: The Way of Water" sequel, albeit in a slightly different form. Weaver now plays Jake Sully's adopted adolescent daughter, Kiri, a sensitive and perceptive youth. Judging by the second film, it looks like the franchise is setting her up to be a major part, if not the center, of the Avatar story.
Comments / 0