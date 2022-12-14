In the realm of holiday stories, nothing is quite as beloved and popular as "The Grinch." The original story by Dr. Seuss was published in 1957, and follows the story of a mean, solitary, green-haired creature named the Grinch. In the tale, the Grinch lives with his dog Max on the cold, snowy Mount Crumpit, which overlooks the town of Whoville. The town's residents take Christmas celebrations seriously, and after years of being bothered by their joyful festivities, the Grinch travels down to stop the holiday altogether by stealing the decorations, presents, and food. His plan doesn't go exactly as he wishes however, and because of this, the Grinch learns the true meaning of Christmas.

