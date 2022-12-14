Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
‘All Aboard!’ Final Weekend For The Toy Train Christmas in Toppenish, Wa
There are many ways in the Yakima Valley to create new holiday memories: the Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest, numerous places to meet with Santa, the lighted parades, just to name a few. One that not only will create new memories, but also take you back in time, is located in the heart of Toppenish, Washington. The Toy Train Christmas!
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima! You Might See Your Home!
Even though we’re halfway through December, it’s still not too late to get decorating your house. Heck, you can act like my family has many times, decorate, and then forget to pull down the lights after the New Year. This, in a way, is smart, so you have a great jump start next year! Why not?!?! I drove through the neighborhoods of West Valley and Selah and took pictures of great houses all decked out in holiday brightness. I decided to take one more trek out with my camera to capture more houses which made me smile. This time my wife & I cruised the neighborhood between 40th & 16th around Yakima Ave & Chestnut.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
Yakima City Says No Thanks To Funding Crime Lab
The city of Yakima will investigate its own crime and save money each year by not being part of the regional crime lab. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council, on a 4-3 vote decided against supporting the center and paying $91,000 annually to fund the operations. Matt Brown, Holly Cousens...
KIMA TV
Caton Landfill has permit suspended after Sunday fire
NACHES-- After a series of fires, a landfill near Naches has had their permit to operate suspended. The Yakima Health District suspended the permit at Caton Landfill north of Naches after wood in the landfill caught fire on Sunday night and had to be put out with three thousand yards of dirt.
KIT Collecting Toys for Tots Friday at Yakima’s Steve Hahn
Thousands of kids in the Yakima Valley are hoping for a bright and happy Christmas thanks to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program. Every year the Marines partner with the Yakima Salvation Army to collect the distribute the toys for kids up to 18-years-old. You are invited to Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street for his annual Toys for Tots event on Friday. If you can't make it you can donate online at https://yakima-wa.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3.
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Attorney To Retire At End Of Year
Wenatchee city attorney Steve Smith is retiring at the end of the year after 19 years in the role. He's 62-years-old, and says it's time for somebody younger with more energy to take over. But Smith also says he's not completely going away. "I'm just stepping back and letting my...
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: Fritz's final journey
YAKIMA, Wash. — His friends and teachers, and especially his mother, speak about him with an unabashed tone of wonder and awe. They marvel at his free spirit, his sense of intellectual adventure, his music and his art and his spirit of fashion. And every one of them speak of a willingness to engage with all types, a desire to seek out the quiet and the shy and the outcast, to make them feel seen and heard.
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
nbcrightnow.com
4 injured, one killed in Kittitas County crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle crash on SR 97 on December 3 left one person dead and four others injured. According to the Washington State Patrol a Honda Civic with two people in it was moving northbound on SR 97 when the driver lost control and moved into the southbound lanes of traffic.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
Authorities make arrest in White Swan fatal stabbing
WHITE SWAN, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation Officers have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a fatal stabbing that happened back in October of this year. Jerid Winters, 21, of White Swan, is facing charges in the killing of Julius Hill II, 38, of Wapato. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail reduced to $500,000 for suspect in White Swan homicide
A Harrah man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the stabbing death of a man during a fight in White Swan. Jerid Joe Winters’ bond initially set bail at $1 million, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught cut the bail in half during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
KIMA TV
Yakima Police searching for two teen sister runaways
The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Jezirae Mares and her sister, 13-year-old Gloriana Mares. According to police, they were last seen in the area of the Lodges on 72nd avenue. If you have any information on their whereabouts police say please call 911...
KIMA TV
After decades of hanging Christmas lights, a local family is ending their tradition
YAKIMA -- A local family whose been decorating their house from lawn to roof with Christmas lights and decorations for over 3 decades is now calling it quits. The Larrick family has brought joy to their Terrace Heights neighborhood for about 33 years. They have Christmas decorations and thousands of...
kpq.com
Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole
A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
