Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley

The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima! You Might See Your Home!

Even though we’re halfway through December, it’s still not too late to get decorating your house. Heck, you can act like my family has many times, decorate, and then forget to pull down the lights after the New Year. This, in a way, is smart, so you have a great jump start next year! Why not?!?! I drove through the neighborhoods of West Valley and Selah and took pictures of great houses all decked out in holiday brightness. I decided to take one more trek out with my camera to capture more houses which made me smile. This time my wife & I cruised the neighborhood between 40th & 16th around Yakima Ave & Chestnut.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima City Says No Thanks To Funding Crime Lab

The city of Yakima will investigate its own crime and save money each year by not being part of the regional crime lab. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council, on a 4-3 vote decided against supporting the center and paying $91,000 annually to fund the operations. Matt Brown, Holly Cousens...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Caton Landfill has permit suspended after Sunday fire

NACHES-- After a series of fires, a landfill near Naches has had their permit to operate suspended. The Yakima Health District suspended the permit at Caton Landfill north of Naches after wood in the landfill caught fire on Sunday night and had to be put out with three thousand yards of dirt.
NACHES, WA
94.5 KATS

KIT Collecting Toys for Tots Friday at Yakima’s Steve Hahn

Thousands of kids in the Yakima Valley are hoping for a bright and happy Christmas thanks to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program. Every year the Marines partner with the Yakima Salvation Army to collect the distribute the toys for kids up to 18-years-old. You are invited to Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street for his annual Toys for Tots event on Friday. If you can't make it you can donate online at https://yakima-wa.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Attorney To Retire At End Of Year

Wenatchee city attorney Steve Smith is retiring at the end of the year after 19 years in the role. He's 62-years-old, and says it's time for somebody younger with more energy to take over. But Smith also says he's not completely going away. "I'm just stepping back and letting my...
WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: Fritz's final journey

YAKIMA, Wash. — His friends and teachers, and especially his mother, speak about him with an unabashed tone of wonder and awe. They marvel at his free spirit, his sense of intellectual adventure, his music and his art and his spirit of fashion. And every one of them speak of a willingness to engage with all types, a desire to seek out the quiet and the shy and the outcast, to make them feel seen and heard.
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run

Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

4 injured, one killed in Kittitas County crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle crash on SR 97 on December 3 left one person dead and four others injured. According to the Washington State Patrol a Honda Civic with two people in it was moving northbound on SR 97 when the driver lost control and moved into the southbound lanes of traffic.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KXLY

22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail reduced to $500,000 for suspect in White Swan homicide

A Harrah man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the stabbing death of a man during a fight in White Swan. Jerid Joe Winters’ bond initially set bail at $1 million, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught cut the bail in half during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
WHITE SWAN, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Police searching for two teen sister runaways

The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Jezirae Mares and her sister, 13-year-old Gloriana Mares. According to police, they were last seen in the area of the Lodges on 72nd avenue. If you have any information on their whereabouts police say please call 911...
kpq.com

Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole

A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
WENATCHEE, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

