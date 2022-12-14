ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Have yourself a very northwest weather week

A cold, rainy, and possibly snowy situation in the Puget Sound area to begin the week. The National Weather Service is saying it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around freezing Sunday. The chance of precipitation is 60%, but what kind of precip that will be depends on where you...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week

MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
MINNESOTA STATE
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon

Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt

Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kyweathercenter.com

Winter Gets Set to Unleash the Beast

Good Sunday, folks. The harsh period of winter weather I’ve been alerting you about for weeks now is just about here, and it’s looking really nasty. Bitterly cold temperatures will be introduced by a major Ohio Valley winter storm Thursday and Friday. Let’s start this party off with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
MyNorthwest

Looking back at the Hanukkah Eve wind storm 16 years ago

Sixteen years ago, the Hanukkah Eve Wind Storm struck western Washington. On the evening of Dec. 14 into early Dec. 15, the storm plowed through the region with wind gusts up to 100 mph. Thousands of trees were blown down, knocking out power to over 1.5 million people and producing...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy