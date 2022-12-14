Read full article on original website
Have yourself a very northwest weather week
A cold, rainy, and possibly snowy situation in the Puget Sound area to begin the week. The National Weather Service is saying it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around freezing Sunday. The chance of precipitation is 60%, but what kind of precip that will be depends on where you...
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon
Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
Here's when and where to expect lowland snow in western Washington: Timeline
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front is slowly moving south from British Columbia this morning and will set the stage for spotty lowland snow showers across parts of western Washington throughout the day. The cold air is expected to stick around and be reinforced over the coming days creating...
Winter Gets Set to Unleash the Beast
Good Sunday, folks. The harsh period of winter weather I’ve been alerting you about for weeks now is just about here, and it’s looking really nasty. Bitterly cold temperatures will be introduced by a major Ohio Valley winter storm Thursday and Friday. Let’s start this party off with...
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
White Christmas ‘not likely,’ cold weekend coming up
It’s going to be a cold weekend, with a mix of conditions. The significant snow may hold off until next week. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s – still cooler than average. This weekend will be cold. KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says temperatures will...
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Chances of freezing rain, some snow in forecast next week. What you need to know
There will be an increased chance of freezing rain in the interior valleys of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington early next week as temperatures in the mid 30s and low 40s persist in the greater Portland area.
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Increasing chance of showers ahead of potentially-damaging cold front
Light winds will result in afternoon clouds and pop-up showers Saturday. There’s also a chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop over parts of the islands of Maui and Hawaii. This is a lull before the next incoming cold front, expected to impact the islands Sunday afternoon through Monday. Here’s...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Timeline: Confidence increasing in impactful lowland snow this weekend, next week
SEATTLE — An amplified weather pattern is expected to develop this weekend into next week, sending chilly air and areas of lowland snow into western Washington just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in the potential for impactful wintry weather for some lowland areas at times from...
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Winter Storm: These Capital Region Cities Should Expect 12″+ Snow
Tonight’s the night. What started as a small probability one week ago has grown into a full blown Winter Storm ready to slap the Capital Region. The storm has been sliding across the country all week, wreaking havoc and destruction with blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South.
From rain to heavy snow: What to know about winter storm coming Dec. 15-16
————— What forecasters are sure of is that a large precipitation shield will overspread the region Thursday night into Saturday. But what form that precipitation takes and how much we’ll get is going to be highly dependent on where you are. A winter storm watch...
Looking back at the Hanukkah Eve wind storm 16 years ago
Sixteen years ago, the Hanukkah Eve Wind Storm struck western Washington. On the evening of Dec. 14 into early Dec. 15, the storm plowed through the region with wind gusts up to 100 mph. Thousands of trees were blown down, knocking out power to over 1.5 million people and producing...
