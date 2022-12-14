ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 12

Keith Fritz
3d ago

The only ones that have suffered at the hands of this man are the family's of the 2 people who were killed by him.And the 2 innocent young children who were left alone in the car during the cold weather this time of year.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WITN

Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man shot in face by family member

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say a man was shot in the face Tuesday night by a relative. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Scotland Neck Tuesday night. Police said they learned the two were in a vehicle...
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WITN

Attempted murder suspect busted again in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man out on bond for an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, this time on drug and weapons charges. Kinston police said their Violent Criminal Action Team has been conducting an investigation into illegal weapons and narcotics distribution by Shelton Mason. SWAT teams...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Charges

Narcotic agents with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged a Selma woman with a half dozen felony drug offenses. Sable May McGee, age 24, was arrested December 13th and confined in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Sheriff’s investigators allege McGee, whose address is listed as...
SELMA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy