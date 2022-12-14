GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO