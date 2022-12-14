Read full article on original website
Keith Fritz
3d ago
The only ones that have suffered at the hands of this man are the family's of the 2 people who were killed by him.And the 2 innocent young children who were left alone in the car during the cold weather this time of year.
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsRoanoke Rapids, NC
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say
Rocky Mount police released the photos on this week after a theft from Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road.
WITN
Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with rape after an investigation by Scotland Neck Police. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers were informed about a possible rape of a juvenile at the ballpark in Scotland Neck on Dec. 12. After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker on Thursday.
WITN
Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
WITN
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
cbs17
Man arrested, accused of raping a child in Scotland Neck, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police announced Thursday that they arrested a man accused of raping a child. On Monday, officers said they arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker, of Scotland Neck. It came after they said they received information about a possible rape of a child...
WITN
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
WITN
Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Investigators with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what exactly happened to cause a car to go off of the road and crash into a brick sign. It happened on Highway 121 in the Falkland Farmville area Thursday night. Detectives on scene...
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in North Carolina: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
Edgecombe County repeat offender arrested on drug charges
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man with an extensive record of drug charges dating back to 1989 was arrested again on Thursday. Morris Junior Bridgers was arrested by members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit after an investigation dating back to July. He was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around […]
Virginia police chief killed after being hit by truck
The chief of Brodnax Police was killed on Friday night after he was hit by a truck while trying to recover animal remains.
jocoreport.com
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
WITN
POLICE: Man shot in face by family member
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say a man was shot in the face Tuesday night by a relative. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Scotland Neck Tuesday night. Police said they learned the two were in a vehicle...
WITN
Attempted murder suspect busted again in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man out on bond for an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, this time on drug and weapons charges. Kinston police said their Violent Criminal Action Team has been conducting an investigation into illegal weapons and narcotics distribution by Shelton Mason. SWAT teams...
Body found in vehicle recovered from Roanoke River
A body was found in a vehicle pulled from the water Wednesday at the Weldon boating access, Roanoke Rapids Police said.
cbs17
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in Granville County: sheriff
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine. On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on...
Nash County mother faces charges after trying to set child on fire, sheriff says
A Nash County mother is facing charges after attempting to light her son on fire, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
Adult shot in face by underage family member during dispute, Scotland Neck police say
A man was shot in his face by a family member Tuesday night.
Three arrested on drug charges, one suspect previously arrested for attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested three men on gun and weapons charges on Dec. 10. One of the suspects was out on bond for attempted murder. Marquis Myers, Jessie Williams and Dayteon Clark were each arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. They were charged with manufacturing cocaine, […]
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
jocoreport.com
Selma Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Charges
Narcotic agents with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged a Selma woman with a half dozen felony drug offenses. Sable May McGee, age 24, was arrested December 13th and confined in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Sheriff’s investigators allege McGee, whose address is listed as...
Comments / 12