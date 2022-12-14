ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Mandan native Gwen Mangiamele discusses Bennigan’s franchise partnership with Hollywood movie

By Josh Meny
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TciVR_0jirsVvi00

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Legendary Restaurant Brands Co-Owner and Managing Director, and Mandan native, Gwen Mangiamele joined Josh Meny for Wednesday’s KX Conversation.

The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics.

Gwen, thank you for being here!

“Well, hi, Josh, and thank you so much for having me on this KX Conversation happy to be here,” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Co-Owner and Managing Director Gwen Mangiamele.

You and your husband Paul Mangiamele are the owners of Bennigan’s Brand . Last week you came back to your hometown, to the Bennigan’s Mandan restaurant, to hold two VIP screenings of the new Hollywood romantic comedy “About Fate. ” It has some big names in the cast like Emma Roberts, and Lewis Tan, just to name a few. What is this movie all about? And what is your connection to it?

“Right. So yes, “About Fate” is a romantic comedy. And as you said, with some very well-known actors and actresses, Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann, Lewis Tan and Madeline Petsch, and it’s just a hilarious, fun movie. And it’s about love and destiny. And the reason that Bennigan’s is so excited about it is we’re actually an integral part of the storyline. And the producers reached out to us to see if we’d like to be involved in this project. And we said, yes, of course. And the reason they went to Bennigan’s is because we are known for our warm and friendly atmosphere, most importantly, our nostalgia and there’s just a unique and special emotional connection that people around the world really that really have this connection to Bennigan’s and that’s what the producers were searching for looking for. And so they chose a restaurant that was closed outside of Boston and had us come in and convert it to Bennigan’s. So very, very fun, exciting, challenging project,” explained Mangiamele.

Yeah. And it’s so cool to see the Bennigan’s in some of the clips from the movie trailer. So how was the VIP screenings at the Bennigan’s Mandan location last week?

“Right. Oh, gosh, the screenings went fantastic. We chose Mandan because I am from Mandan so that helps. And then our franchise partners , Rob Knoll and Monte Stein, who actually own and operate the [Bennigan’s Mandan] restaurant. They’ve worked so hard since they opened their Bennigan’s and managed to really engage the Bismarck Mandan community and establish this very loyal guest base. And so we wanted to tap into that base. And they came through for us and showed up and loved it. You know, it’s not a real studio. So it was kind of like, ‘Okay, now we’re converting the patio into a theater,’ but it worked out really great. And we plan to actually show it every year from now on, it’s based on during the holidays. So it’s the perfect time to come in and have a way to eat and watch a really fun movie,” explained Mangiamele.

Wow, that’s awesome. Well, there’s an interesting Bismarck connection to the movie as well .

“Completely. This is unbelievable. So, Jason Allen is the assistant director for the film. And so here we are outside of Boston, we’re on the set, and I meet him and he’s from North Dakota. He was actually even wearing a North Dakota t-shirt when I met him. So he’s from Bismarck, I should say, and had this North Dakota t-shirt on. So it was just so funny. And I am just like ‘what are the chances that you would be meeting someone for Bismarck on this film?’ And I just think it’s about fate,” said Mangiamele.

Watch the hilarious com-com featuring Bennigan’s ‘About Fate’ on Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV, Youtube, Redbox, and Google Play Movie

Here’s a look at the VIP screening at Bennigan’s Mandan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEn9p_0jirsVvi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Drlcw_0jirsVvi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rE3BN_0jirsVvi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KriyA_0jirsVvi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Whd9A_0jirsVvi00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

SURVEY RESULTS: What are YOUR favorite Christmas songs?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the past weeks, we’ve been in a musical mood here at KX. From articles about the state’s most and least favorite tunes to an internal investigation on our reports and staff’s favorites. However, there’s one group of people we hadn’t asked about their tastes in music yet… our readers! Over […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck – A Perfect PowWow At Kirkwood Mall

Here is another fact for you - it is NEVER a bad time to quench your thirst. Sure we have seen enough blizzards come and go through Bismarck and Mandan this year, and looking at the extra chilly forecast for next week - temps below zero degrees - does that make you crave lemonade? Well if you shook your head NO you'll change your mind once you enter the Kirkwood Mall.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Busy bar crowd in Bismarck

KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. COVID relief money for schools. Business in a blizzard. Abandoned in the snow. What’s open?. Airports are up and running. Meals on Wheels...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Furry Friends: Kit and Caboodle

Julie Schirado from Furry Friends Rockin Rescue braved the blizzard conditions to drop by for our weekly Friday segment to introduce us to two short-haired kittens. Kit is a black and white male and Caboodle is a tortoiseshell female. Julie says she will have to face the weather anyway because she has to shovel a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Old MacKenzie River building to become new burger restaurant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The MacKenzie River building has been vacant since September 7, but according to the city of Bismarck, the owner of Charras and Tequila, David Mendoza, bought the building on October 26. A new restaurant called Sazón is going to be a burger restaurant. On November...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

A piece of home on the road at Rolling Hills restaurant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Truck stops become a one-stop destination for drivers and, during winter storms, a place of refuge. Tucked right off the highway in Morton County is Rolling Hills Restaurant and Flying J Dealer--Exit 147 Travel Center. During these cold stormy days, it’s packed with truckers trying to stay out of the elements.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
US 103.3

Have You Seen Coyotes In Bismarck Mandan?

It seems in the last week alone, there have been a number of coyote sightings. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. It is due to the early snowfall, colder temps or maybe more that our cities have become spread out further and as they are scavengers, coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy