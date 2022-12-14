ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Mendocino tourism board, officials, businesses respond to travel guide’s ‘No List’ that cites water issues

By Kate Fishman
The Mendocino Voice
 4 days ago
The Mendocino Voice

Public health officer Andrew Coren advises vaccines for Covid-19 and influenza, masking indoors amid holiday ‘tripledemic’

MENDOCINO Co., 12/16/22 — Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren described the confluence of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid-19 infections as a “tripledemic” Friday afternoon during his agency’s last scheduled press conference of 2022 — advising the use of high quality respiratory masks in indoor public spaces as well as protecting yourself with vaccines.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Magnolia Tree Outside Ukiah Courthouse Cracking—Trimming Scheduled Saturday to Reduce Weight

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, weather permitting, the County of Mendocino will begin tree trimming services on the magnolia tree in front of the Courthouse building in Ukiah. Pursuant to the attached arborist’s report, the tree has severe cracking at the base, and needs to be trimmed to reduce excess weight. The County of Mendocino is monitoring the situation and will attempt to minimize further deterioration of the tree.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
mendofever.com

By a Thin Margin, Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approve First Steps to Increase Taxes on Lodging and Restaurants

The Board of Supervisors gave a less-than-resounding nod of approval to the first step of an effort to increase tax assessments on businesses that appeal to tourists. The Mendocino County Tourism Commission and a contractor called Civitas Advisors told the Board that they believe the county should allow the Business Improvement District, or BID, to double its assessment from one to two percent on all lodging concerns, including campgrounds. The Commission also wants to evaluate the option of collecting a 1% assessment from what it calls “tourist facing” businesses, including restaurants and tasting rooms. The businesses and local government bodies in the cities and the unincorporated parts of the county would have to agree to the higher rate, which the businesses would pass on to their customers.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle in Ditch Along State Route 20 West of Willits

The notorious State Route 20 struck again this morning when a white sedan lost its footing in the morning roadway landing in a ditch alongside the westbound lane west of Willits proper. A video sent to us by a reader around 9:37 a.m. shows a sedan front first and immobile...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

