Monroe, NY

Special needs nonprofit holds holiday performance at Eastview

By Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shoppers at Eastview Mall got an unexpected performance this afternoon. The Arc of Monroe ‘s Community Arts Connection put on a show as part of their holiday performance series.

The local nonprofit works with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Dance coordinator Carly Cerasuolo said that its a great feeling to show everyone what they’ve been working so hard on.

“Everyone should be really proud of what they’ve done,” she said. “I think the program itself has come a long way. I think the things that we’re working on and creating together are really special, and I think they should be shown more often so we’re just happy to be her and put it out there.”

The Community Arts Connection program at the Arc of Monroe offers those enrolled opportunities to new skills, build friendships, and give back to their community through dance, music, visual and literary arts.

