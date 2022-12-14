ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
First Coast News

JSO: Woman expected to be OK after shooting in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Grand Park area Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to the 1800 block of West 24th Street around 12:56 p.m in reference to a person shot. A woman was located and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly forcing friend to drive him around at gunpoint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kenneth Emmanuel Cruz-Santiago, 23, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, and kidnapping while committing a felony. On Thursday, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with a victim at an emergency...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
askflagler.com

Two Flagler Inmate Suicide Attempts Thwarted Within Hours

BUNNELL – The county jail, officially called the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, had a hectic two days last week as two suicide attempts were stopped by detention deputies. One took place within the facility itself, while the other occurred in transport back from court. The first occurrence...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy