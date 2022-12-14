Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Reputed drug dealer charged with first-degree homicide in November 8 fatal shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis James Butler, 49, who was already in the Alachua County Jail serving a sentence for driving without a valid license, was charged yesterday with first-degree homicide in a November 8 fatal shooting. On November 8, the victim went to Butler’s home at about 1:17 p.m....
fox35orlando.com
Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night. Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road...
ocala-news.com
Man with loaded gun, meth arrested after acting erratically at Citra gas station
A 60-year-old man with a loaded firearm was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective reported seeing him acting erratically at a Circle K gas station in Citra. On Friday, December 9, the MCSO detective was in the southbound lane at the intersection of N U.S. Highway 329...
News4Jax.com
‘Tragic night in Duval County’: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 3 separate crashes around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead and another was left with serious injuries after three different crashes in Duval County earlier Sunday morning. The crashes happened within a three-hour period. The first crash was just before 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving an SUV heading...
Five sentenced to prison in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at convenience store in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, a Duval County judge decided the fate of five people convicted of the killing of a 5-year-old girl and injuring her sister in the crossfire during an argument over $180 in 2020. Judge Salem sentenced Jonathan Hall to life in prison plus 40 years...
JSO: Woman expected to be OK after shooting in Grand Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Grand Park area Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to the 1800 block of West 24th Street around 12:56 p.m in reference to a person shot. A woman was located and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says JSO.
News4Jax.com
McDuff Ave. North, from Commonwealth to Coleman Court reopens after deadly crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck on McDuff Avenue northbound. It happened around 3 a.m Sunday morning. A semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane; unoccupied with its lights on. For unknown reasons, the SUV...
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
Death investigation underway in Northwest Jacksonville, per JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At 7:14 a.m., police received a call from a citizen about an unresponsive man on the side of the...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail inmate charged with battery on detention officers after allegedly faking medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alexandria Francis Soukup, 33, who was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence charge, was charged yesterday with battery on a detention officer after allegedly faking a medical emergency. Alachua County Jail staff responded to a possible medical emergency in a jail housing unit just after midnight...
WCJB
‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
First Coast News
Deputies: Man on bike fires at patrol cars, apprehended in Green Cove Springs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Green Cove Springs Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement. Qwentin Simmons, 24, was charged with attempted murder, assault during a burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Neither Simmons nor members of law...
Police: Man asks people to pray with him and then steals their jewelry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be involved in a specific type of crime on the First Coast. JSO says the suspect is believed to be a part of a group of...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly forcing friend to drive him around at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kenneth Emmanuel Cruz-Santiago, 23, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, and kidnapping while committing a felony. On Thursday, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with a victim at an emergency...
Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder
CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
askflagler.com
Two Flagler Inmate Suicide Attempts Thwarted Within Hours
BUNNELL – The county jail, officially called the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, had a hectic two days last week as two suicide attempts were stopped by detention deputies. One took place within the facility itself, while the other occurred in transport back from court. The first occurrence...
JSO: Man in 20s shot, killed outside Hyde Park apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man in his 20s killed in a shooting behind an apartment complex on 6500 San Juan Ave. JSO reported at around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported shots fired. When arriving, a man in his...
Friends of Jacksonville Animals shelter says over $20,000 stolen from bank account by scammer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal shelter has reported losing tens of thousands of dollars for animal care from their bank account from a scammer making fraudulent transactions. Friends of Jacksonville Animal Shelter has stated that a scammer stole over $20,000 through FOJA checks. The money supports the pets...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
WCJB
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
First Coast News
