Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Demola The Violinist brings the sounds of the Holidays to Houston Life
HOUSTON – His videos have millions of views on social media and he’s known for mixing afrobeat, reggae, hip-hop, and pop with modern string arrangements. Internationally recognized violinist & award-winning artist Demola stopped by Houston Life to chat about the secret to his rising success, the popularity of his music, especially during the Holiday season filled with parties and special events and he performed a special Christmas medley.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Lela from Spring just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel - passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo Zoo Lights, Houston Grand Opera, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card.
Click2Houston.com
Holiday cocktails to WOW your guests
HOUSTON – Courtney Redmon, Captain of Superica Houston, is in the HL kitchen today! She’s mixing up some holiday cocktails to knock the socks off your guests!. The first cocktail is the ‘Christmas Cactus,’ you will need:. · 1 oz. El Jimador Blanco tequila. ·...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area
HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Quincy, the charming pup!
Quincy is a special pup who has a charm that’ll make you say “awwwww!”. Volunteers say Quincy was dumped at the employee parking lot at the shelter in October. But thankfully, he didn’t have to be without shelter for long. A charming boy, Quincy knows tricks such...
Click2Houston.com
Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration
RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words. “I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch. Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.
Click2Houston.com
The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022
HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody
HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March. According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
Click2Houston.com
Cold front this Friday
A cold front moves through late this afternoon in Houston. It gives us a 20% chance of light rain through the evening. Our coastal cities may get rain through the morning hours Saturday. This front will lower temperatures this weekend to the 50s and our northern cities will get freezing temperatures Sunday morning.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man rushed to hospital after apartment fire in northwest Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – One person was rushed to the hospital after firefighters worked to battle a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Saturday evening. The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tidwell Road near Antoine Drive. Officials with Houston Fire department said...
Click2Houston.com
Hidden dangers: Beware of these common household plants that can make you sick
HOUSTON – Plants may brighten your home, but some can also be lethal. Every year, more than 100,000 people are poisoned by plants in the U.S., and many of them are children. You’ve probably heard that poinsettias are potentially dangerous for kids and dogs, sometimes causing vomiting or nausea if ingested, but they aren’t deadly. There are some common household plants, however, that can cause serious harm.
Click2Houston.com
Holiday travel underway: What Houstonians need to know before they depart
HOUSTON – Holiday travel is here, y’all!. Houstonians and their families are gearing up for a well-deserved break. Whether you’re flying out or driving out of Houston, here are several things you need to know before you go:. Gas prices. KPRC 2 is checking the current gas...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners speak out after rescuing man from burning car moments before it exploded in Spring
SPRING – A homeowner in Spring jumped into action and rescued a man whose truck crashed and caught on fire. It happened on Old Ox Road around 9:15 p.m. Friday night. The driver suffered major burns and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. His truck landed...
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot over pair of shoes at NE Harris County park, deputies say
A couple were rushed to the hospital after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were both shot by a suspect over a pair of shoes in northeast Harris County Friday evening. According to HCSO, the couple, believed to be dating, met with an unknown man at Sheldon...
Click2Houston.com
Woman struck, killed by oncoming vehicle on Highway 6 in west Houston; Driver investigated for possible DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was struck by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston late Thursday night, police said. It happened on State Highway 6 near Richmond Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Police said the woman was crossing along the mainlanes of Highway 6 when at...
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old sentenced to more than 15 years for shooting man 18 times during carjacking, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man while attempting to carjack him earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Keiffer Frederick Edwards pleaded guilty to the crime on Sept. 23. Investigators say the shooting took...
Click2Houston.com
Carjacking suspect shot by officers following brief pursuit in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A carjacking suspect was shot by a Houston police officer following a brief pursuit in southwest Houston Friday morning, officials say. According to HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, officers received reports of a carjacking at around 6:48 a.m. in the 2700 block of Woodland Park. At around...
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County Animal Services gearing up for countywide pet adoption event
HOUSTON – Whether you’re thinking of surprising your kids with a pet this holiday or you’re using the break to adjust to life with a new cat or dog -- adoption is a great way to find your next pet. The Fort Bend County Animal Services is...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect known as ‘Beast’ arrested after aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on METRORail platform, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after an altercation on a METRORail platform Thursday. According to a spokesperson from METRORail, the situation took place on the Cavalcade Station platform along the Red Line at around 4:32 p.m. The suspect, who authorities have identified as 32-year-old John Phillip Flores...
Comments / 0