Demola The Violinist brings the sounds of the Holidays to Houston Life

HOUSTON – His videos have millions of views on social media and he’s known for mixing afrobeat, reggae, hip-hop, and pop with modern string arrangements. Internationally recognized violinist & award-winning artist Demola stopped by Houston Life to chat about the secret to his rising success, the popularity of his music, especially during the Holiday season filled with parties and special events and he performed a special Christmas medley.
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Lela from Spring just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel - passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo Zoo Lights, Houston Grand Opera, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card.
Holiday cocktails to WOW your guests

HOUSTON – Courtney Redmon, Captain of Superica Houston, is in the HL kitchen today! She’s mixing up some holiday cocktails to knock the socks off your guests!. The first cocktail is the ‘Christmas Cactus,’ you will need:. · 1 oz. El Jimador Blanco tequila. ·...
LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area

HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Quincy, the charming pup!

Quincy is a special pup who has a charm that’ll make you say “awwwww!”. Volunteers say Quincy was dumped at the employee parking lot at the shelter in October. But thankfully, he didn’t have to be without shelter for long. A charming boy, Quincy knows tricks such...
Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration

RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words. “I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch. Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.
The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
Cold front this Friday

A cold front moves through late this afternoon in Houston. It gives us a 20% chance of light rain through the evening. Our coastal cities may get rain through the morning hours Saturday. This front will lower temperatures this weekend to the 50s and our northern cities will get freezing temperatures Sunday morning.
Hidden dangers: Beware of these common household plants that can make you sick

HOUSTON – Plants may brighten your home, but some can also be lethal. Every year, more than 100,000 people are poisoned by plants in the U.S., and many of them are children. You’ve probably heard that poinsettias are potentially dangerous for kids and dogs, sometimes causing vomiting or nausea if ingested, but they aren’t deadly. There are some common household plants, however, that can cause serious harm.
