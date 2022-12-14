ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal

The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Field stuns fans with incredible non-TD run vs. Eagles

The Eagles are in the Windy City to take on the Bears and let's just say this first half has been anything but ordinary for Justin Fields. The quarterback moved in the pocket and escaped to run 39 yards and scored seven minutes into the second quarter, giving the Bears the 6-3 lead, only for the touchdown not to be counted. It was deemed out of bounds at the 9-yard line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Kane, Toews approaching 1,000 NHL games together

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau reflect on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews approaching 1,000 career NHL games together. The guys also share their thoughts on the five-forward power-play unit, Alex Ovechkin's historic night at the United Center, four Blackhawks prospects named to Team Canada's World Juniors roster and which Chicago celebrity they'd want to be part of the Blackhawks' ownership group.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Gordon records interception in first game back

Bears rookie Kyler Gordon intercepted a pass from MVP candidate Jalen Hurts during the first drive for the Philadelphia Eagles. He made a brilliant read on the play and saved the Bears from the Eagles scoring in the first quarter. Before the defensive stand, the Bears failed to convert a fourth-down situation in the Eagles' zone.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Eagles

For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Oettinger, Stars snap Capitals’ 5-game winning streak

WASHINGTON — The Capitals entered the third period holding a one-goal lead over the Stars on Thursday night but they couldn’t hold onto it as Dallas pulled out a 2-1 win to snap Washington’s winning streak at five games. All eyes were on Alex Ovechkin with him...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Not enough firepower as Flyers can't overcome deficit, lose to Rangers

The Flyers fell in a 3-1 hole Saturday night and didn't have enough to dig out of it. The club lost to the Rangers, 6-3, at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers (10-15-7) haven't won consecutive games since Nov. 5-8. They came home on a morale-boosting 2-1 win Thursday over the Devils, a game in which they survived 49 shots from New Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

