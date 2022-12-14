Read full article on original website
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal
The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
Billy Donovan reminds of human element of Ball's rehab
MINNEAPOLIS — There’s the physical element to Lonzo Ball’s lengthy rehabilitation process as he tries to salvage some portion of this season after two knee surgeries in eight months. And there’s the human element. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan spoke with Ball on Saturday and...
Thibodeau believes Bulls should retire Rose's jersey
Asked if he believes the Chicago Bulls should one day retire Derrick Rose's jersey No. 1, Tom Thibodeau first qualified by saying the question is best directed to the Bulls organization. But the former Bulls head coach and current New York Knicks frontman also has an opinion on the matter.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Draft Digest Rookies of the Week: Walker Kessler Drives Efficiency, Duren Dominates Glass
Who were the most impressive rookies across the NBA over the past week?
Justin Field stuns fans with incredible non-TD run vs. Eagles
The Eagles are in the Windy City to take on the Bears and let's just say this first half has been anything but ordinary for Justin Fields. The quarterback moved in the pocket and escaped to run 39 yards and scored seven minutes into the second quarter, giving the Bears the 6-3 lead, only for the touchdown not to be counted. It was deemed out of bounds at the 9-yard line.
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Takeaways: Appalling Shooting, A Reserve Backcourt, Energy and Effort
After winning five consecutive home games, the Houston Rockets dropped their second contest inside the Toyota Center following a 107-97 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Podcast: Kane, Toews approaching 1,000 NHL games together
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau reflect on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews approaching 1,000 career NHL games together. The guys also share their thoughts on the five-forward power-play unit, Alex Ovechkin's historic night at the United Center, four Blackhawks prospects named to Team Canada's World Juniors roster and which Chicago celebrity they'd want to be part of the Blackhawks' ownership group.
Kyler Gordon records interception in first game back
Bears rookie Kyler Gordon intercepted a pass from MVP candidate Jalen Hurts during the first drive for the Philadelphia Eagles. He made a brilliant read on the play and saved the Bears from the Eagles scoring in the first quarter. Before the defensive stand, the Bears failed to convert a fourth-down situation in the Eagles' zone.
Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Eagles
For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.
What we learned as Bears' upset bid vs. Eagles falls short
CHICAGO -- Sunday's game at Soldier Field was supposed to be a mismatch. The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles had steamrolled basically every team they've faced this season, while the Bears entered the game at 3-10 and without their top two receivers. But the Bears gave the Eagles all they could handle...
Bears force Eagles 3+ turnovers for second time in season
The Bears' defense forced the Eagles into three turnovers on Sunday, making it just the second time the Eagles have recorded three or more turnovers in a game this season, according to the FOX Sports broadcast. The only other instance the Eagles gave up the ball 3+ times in a...
Miami Heat Could Regain Control Of South Florida Fans Base With A Win Today And A Dolphins Loss
The Miami Dolphins have somewhat taken the spotlight from the Miami Heat this season. The Dolphins fast start gave them more attention from a fan base that has been mostly dominated by the Heat. Today, the Heat have a chance to possibly reclaim the perch they have held the past 20-plus years.
Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions, Mike White out with rib injury
The New York Jets are making another move at quarterback. Just three weeks after benching Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White, the Jets will start Wilson in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury. Head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that team doctors didn't clear...
NBC Sports
Oettinger, Stars snap Capitals’ 5-game winning streak
WASHINGTON — The Capitals entered the third period holding a one-goal lead over the Stars on Thursday night but they couldn’t hold onto it as Dallas pulled out a 2-1 win to snap Washington’s winning streak at five games. All eyes were on Alex Ovechkin with him...
NBC Sports
Not enough firepower as Flyers can't overcome deficit, lose to Rangers
The Flyers fell in a 3-1 hole Saturday night and didn't have enough to dig out of it. The club lost to the Rangers, 6-3, at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers (10-15-7) haven't won consecutive games since Nov. 5-8. They came home on a morale-boosting 2-1 win Thursday over the Devils, a game in which they survived 49 shots from New Jersey.
Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game
Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, starting right guard Teven Jenkins went down with a neck injury that required a stretcher to remove him from the field. The chilling scene included the entirety of the Bears' sideline surrounding him in jackets during the frigid December day. He...
