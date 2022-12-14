AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city council’s $7.5 million project has begun the removal of old poles at two of the six parks. “The lighting on those fields was very poor, and so we’re excited to provide a much higher level of light quality, which will mean obviously safety number one, and then better playability. Our park maintenance staff is also working to improve the turf quality. Between the lights and then the actual planning surface being a lot better, we think this will really benefit all of our athletic users,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Rec for the City of Amarillo.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO