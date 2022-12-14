Read full article on original website
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
COVID-19 recovery funds brings enhancement projects to Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The government recently awarded Potter County money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. This will allow for a number of enhancements, including the digitization of public records. “It would number one save space. Number two easy to look up on the computer. Once it’s digitized,...
Next farm bill could include forced acreage base update
Changes in the new farm bill will mostly be about money. That was the message from Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, who delivered remarks during the annual Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show. This content is for Print in county – Includes...
Good News: Elementary school decorates its hallways with Christmas cheer
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mesa Verde Elementary has literally been transformed into a magical holiday wonderland. “We were just trying to think of something to get the kids excited and get the teachers excited and we decided to have some holiday spirit. So last year, it just turned into something a lot bigger than we thought. Next thing you know, we have lights and balloons and this year its event gotten bigger,” said Ginny Smith, principal, Mesa Verde Elementary School.
Canyon ISD serves over 300 families this holiday season
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD student-led toy drive Santa Cops was created six years ago and this year they are breaking records for families served. “The neat thing is, this year there have been a whole lot of needs. It’s hard. It’s hard for teachers to see and it’s hard for counselors to see and we’ve just had people step up and say, ‘how can I help and what can I do?’ says Anne Marie Wartes, West Plains High School counselor and founder of Santa Cops.
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will soon have more warning sirens to alert you of emergencies. The City Council has approved the purchase of seven outdoor warning sirens for $188,000. Five of them will be put up in Randall County and the other two will be in...
COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city council’s $7.5 million project has begun the removal of old poles at two of the six parks. “The lighting on those fields was very poor, and so we’re excited to provide a much higher level of light quality, which will mean obviously safety number one, and then better playability. Our park maintenance staff is also working to improve the turf quality. Between the lights and then the actual planning surface being a lot better, we think this will really benefit all of our athletic users,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Rec for the City of Amarillo.
Palo Duro Cowboy Church hosting LIVE event this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Cowboy Church will be hosting its Live Cowboy Nativity event this Sunday. The free event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its location West of Canyon. Unlike previous years, Sunday will be the only night the church will hold the...
Amarillo health experts break down the costs of care
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Emergency rooms continue to see many patients coming in with respiratory illnesses. Health experts say with ERs flooded, if you are experiencing minor symptoms you should either go to primary care or urgent care to not only save ER staff, but to save you money and time.
Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons
One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
Anti-abortion Amarillo priest defrocked by Vatican for blasphemous posts
VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., obtained Sunday,...
Code Blue Warming Station open Friday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Housing First said it will be activating its Code Blue Warming Station from 7 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday. According to Amarillo Housing First, its Code Blue Warming Station will open its doors on 207 N. Tyler St. on Friday at 7 p.m. and close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. […]
Hoops Madness: Canyon sweeps West Plains, Randall girls take down Dumas, Amarillo High boys outlast Monterey
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just hours after high school athletes from across the Texas panhandle closed the textbooks in preparation for Christmas vacation, they took the court for another night of basketball before the weekend. The Canyon Eagles and West Plains wolves faced off for the first time on the...
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
