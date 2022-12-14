ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV thanks you for participating in Holiday Hope

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKNr8_0jirrbEz00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV’s Holiday Hope toy drive came to a close on Wednesday and we couldn’t have been happier with the number of toys donated.

Thanks to you, children in need around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will have something under their Christmas trees to look forward to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXtwT_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKj0o_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nmFt_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1RGV_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xR1nF_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10C6S9_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175fYt_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOPZ9_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xilNU_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUFUF_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdENu_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yczKP_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aw3eZ_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkAPi_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDkul_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrV5z_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rS6S_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbGNM_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIub7_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHehq_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZw1g_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtfUi_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSaqu_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19COcw_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExGsV_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29d7oy_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9S47_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141rlO_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaCxu_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43aX2e_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxrYq_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14umyk_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182t87_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkOwC_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3jwC_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7gRe_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCSby_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Boh62_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wySzF_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gImhV_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DVMr_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1eEZ_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVW4Z_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjT3u_0jirrbEz00

Photos provided by Bunny Ware.

For the past several weeks, WSAV partnered with local businesses dispersed across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with big boxes inviting our viewers to drop off new and unwrapped toys.

During this time we shined a light on numerous people who generously donated and spread holiday cheer.

WSAV put the bow on our campaign at Grayson Stadium taking donations and celebrating Holiday Hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wW5x_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsGEr_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAFB4_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdrCp_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWhd7_0jirrbEz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4wx1_0jirrbEz00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

SCAD brings holiday cheer, gifts to Union Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) donated over 100 gifts to Union Mission this week and created a Christmas experience to make the holidays brighter for local children and their families.  SCAD students, faculty and staff donated clothing, toys, books, electronics, bicycles and more. They went a step further […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: Moncello Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If paying it forward was a person, it would be Moncello Stewart. By profession, he’s an administrator in Savannah State University’s Maintenance and Facilities Department, but his passion is wrapped in community. “Born and raised in Savannah —Tatemville. I’m a west side baby. Haven, DeRenne, Beach High School. So, I came […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Leopold’s releases new peppermint ice cream sandwich

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Leopold’s has released its new ice cream sandwich that’s made with homemade ice cream and cookies, just in time for the holiday season. WSAV visited the shop that’s been around for more than 100 years to give you some insight on what to expect. Watch the full video above. The ice […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Holidays to impact CAT’s Savannah Belles Ferry services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) offices will be closed, and allSavannah Belles Ferry operations will be suspended on Sunday, Dec. 25. CAT says this will allow staff to spend time with their families. The following schedules for the Savannah Belles Ferry will be in effect: Christmas Eve – Saturday, Dec. 24• Services […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teen this afternoon. According to police, Christopher Davis, 16, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 near Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard. Christopher is described as being 5’11” and weighs about 145 lbs. He has brown eyes and a shaved […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

This holiday season’s USPS shipping deadlines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Like days of old for some, time has almost run out to make sure cards and packages get to loved ones before Christmas Eve.   Below are the USPS’ recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25. Alaska & Hawaii 2022 Holiday shipping dates for international mail To ensure they could […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspect sought for Bluffton burglary

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect. The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said. BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge. Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Chemical plant fire extinguished Saturday morning in Rincon

RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — A fire at a chemical plant in Rincon could produce an unpleasant rotten egg smell this afternoon. According to officials, the Rincon Fire Department (RFD) and Effingham County Fire and Rescue (ECFR) responded to the incident at DRT America on the morning of December 17. When crews arrived, they were met […]
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

How gas prices have changed in Savannah in the last week

(Stacker) — A gallon of regular gas in the U.S. fell $0.20 last week, on average, according to price data tracked by AAA. A gallon of gas was $3.26 on average nationwide on Monday, December 12, according to AAA. The price per gallon has returned to levels seen roughly a year ago and continues to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief to Ukraine

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WSAV) — Savannah Supports Ukraine held a Ukrainian Christmas Market to raise funds for aid relief this afternoon. Less than two months will be one year since Russia attacked Ukraine, and local refugees and volunteers are making sure this country is not forgotten about this Christmas. Savannah Supports Ukraine, a local non-profit hosted […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy