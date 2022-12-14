WSAV thanks you for participating in Holiday Hope

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV’s Holiday Hope toy drive came to a close on Wednesday and we couldn’t have been happier with the number of toys donated.

Thanks to you, children in need around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will have something under their Christmas trees to look forward to.

Photos provided by Bunny Ware.

For the past several weeks, WSAV partnered with local businesses dispersed across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with big boxes inviting our viewers to drop off new and unwrapped toys.

During this time we shined a light on numerous people who generously donated and spread holiday cheer.

WSAV put the bow on our campaign at Grayson Stadium taking donations and celebrating Holiday Hope.