Waterville, ME

wabi.tv

Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
HALLOWELL, ME
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Old Navy Signed for Waterville Plaza

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Grossman Development Group (GDG) has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville, ME. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
WATERVILLE, ME
92 Moose

28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates

According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man

TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
TURNER, ME
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car Tuesday. 43-year-old Eddie Rivera is facing charges for eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a crash and driving at a criminal speed, as well as additional charges relating to the stolen vehicle.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Snow, Mix & Rain Begins Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the rest of night. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s with northeasterly winds around 10-20 mph. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for inland communities on Friday night through Sunday. By Friday, low...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure

FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
FREEDOM, ME
penbaypilot.com

Stephen O. Robinson, obituary

SOUTH THOMASTON — Stephen O. Robinson, 59, passed away on December 7, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. Steve was born on February 10,1963 in Rockland, Maine to Laura Ann Cousins and Oscar Robinson. He graduated from Georges Valley High School in Thomaston from the class of 1981.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman dead after crash in Turner

TURNER, Maine — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Turner Sunday morning. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Turner Fire Department were called just before 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
TURNER, ME
coast931.com

One dead after fiery crash in Otisfield

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oxford County. Emergency responders were called to Powhatan Road in Otisfield at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. The crash brought wires down, prompting Central Maine Power...
OTISFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
AUGUSTA, ME

