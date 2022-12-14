Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
newscentermaine.com
Bangor Public Works makes effort to recruit new drivers for winter season
NEWS CENTER Maine's Carly D'Eon reports live as snow makes its way to Bangor. Bangor Public Works has been working hard to build up its staff for the winter season.
wabi.tv
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
newscentermaine.com
Lost Valley in Auburn opens for the season
The slopes opened for the season Friday evening, during the first big statewide storm. Lost Valley's general manager called the storm "icing on the cake."
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Old Navy Signed for Waterville Plaza
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Grossman Development Group (GDG) has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville, ME. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
newscentermaine.com
Driver named in fatal Otisfield crash
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, deputies said Thursday morning. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this month
A beloved community grocery store and fueling station in Maine recently announced that it would be closing this month. Read on to learn more. Photo byWendell and Carolyn/Getty Images/Canva Pro.
28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates
According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
Storm knocks out power to nearly an entire town, as Maine digs out
FRYEBURG, Maine — Andy Dufresne was quite a busy man on Saturday. The Fryeburg Fire Chief was leading emergency response efforts after the first snowstorm of the year. He had been at work since the day before the snow started and had been fielding calls since before sunrise Saturday, as nearly the entire town had no electricity.
Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
Local Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WMTW
Heavy snowfall makes for dangerous driving conditions, utility pole collisions
AUBURN, Maine — Central Maine power crews and police officers responded to a utility pole collision on Minot Avenue in Auburn on Friday night. In a lengthy process, workers brought in a new pole and braced it against the broken one to keep the electrical wires up. No one...
wabi.tv
Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car Tuesday. 43-year-old Eddie Rivera is facing charges for eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a crash and driving at a criminal speed, as well as additional charges relating to the stolen vehicle.
wabi.tv
Snow, Mix & Rain Begins Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the rest of night. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s with northeasterly winds around 10-20 mph. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for inland communities on Friday night through Sunday. By Friday, low...
foxbangor.com
A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure
FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
penbaypilot.com
Stephen O. Robinson, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Stephen O. Robinson, 59, passed away on December 7, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. Steve was born on February 10,1963 in Rockland, Maine to Laura Ann Cousins and Oscar Robinson. He graduated from Georges Valley High School in Thomaston from the class of 1981.
Woman dead after crash in Turner
TURNER, Maine — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Turner Sunday morning. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Turner Fire Department were called just before 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
coast931.com
One dead after fiery crash in Otisfield
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oxford County. Emergency responders were called to Powhatan Road in Otisfield at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. The crash brought wires down, prompting Central Maine Power...
wabi.tv
Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
Comments / 0