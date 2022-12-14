Read full article on original website
Governor DeWine Supports Over 100 Law Enforcement Agencies in Creating, Upgrading Body Camera Programs
Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs. A total of 112 law enforcement agencies will...
California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose...
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
Ohio mother reflects on her baby's severe complications with RSV
(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - RSV cases have run rampant this season, causing many children to be hospitalized, including one baby from Ohio who was just five weeks old. Samantha Schumann holds her son max close as she reflects on his life-threatening battle with RSV.
Law enforcement will be out in full force this holiday season
Press Release from the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH (December 16, 2022) - CHOOSE to drive sober this holiday season. To prevent fatal as well as serious injury crashes this holiday season, law enforcement agencies in Allen County will be out in full force. Starting December 16th through the new year, federal, state, and local law enforcement will be working overtime to enforce impaired driving laws.
USDA Invests $891,327 to Rehabilitate for Underserved Ohio Communities
Press Release from USDA Rural Development Ohio: Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced today that USDA is investing $891,327 to partner with rural stakeholders to ensure access to safe, affordable housing in rural Ohio. The 7 projects in which USDA is investing will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of these Ohioans.
423 veterans honored during Ottawa's Wreaths Across America ceremony
Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - At 3700 sites across the United States, groups of people are gathering in cemeteries for an important task, to honor each person that has put on the military uniform. This is the 3rd year, that a Wreaths Across America Event was held at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Ottawa. Organizer Marcia Klima wanted to take part in this growing nationwide event to honor veterans who have passed away, because of what veterans mean to her.
Lima City Schools kicks off new incentive for students to get to school on time
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools' Heritage Elementary is kicking off a new incentive for students to get to school on time. They are called "HOT" tickets. Students can get them for being "Here On Time" at school as a reward. The school district introduced the "Every Day On Time" program last year and has seen an improvement in on-time attendance. The tickets are a reward for the students' efforts.
Bluffton University to host ‘Voices Together: A Celebration of Art and Music’
Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University will host an art exhibit Jan. 11 through Feb. 19. The exhibit shares original works of art from the recently published “Voices Together” hymnal embracing the diversity of the Mennonite Church in North America and around the world, along with the breadth of scripture and the Christian tradition.
Daddys at Work brings businesses and families together for Breakfast with Santa
Lima, OH (WLIO) - There were more than presents being handed out at a Breakfast with Santa event Saturday morning. The organization, Daddys at Work brought families over to their new home at Forest Park United Methodist Church. Thanks to a group of sponsors, the kids were able to have some pancakes and sausage, talk with Santa, and pick out a toy to take home. This is Daddys at Work first event at Forest Park, which shares the same mission of putting kids first. But thanks to the collaboration with businesses, the kids were not the only ones to walk away with something new.
