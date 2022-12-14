ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

UN human rights chief calls on Musk to respect free speech

United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk urged Twitter CEO Elon Musk to respect users’ free speech rights in response to the suspension of a number of prominent tech journalists from the platform. Volker Türk, the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, weighed in after Musk polled users and lifted the suspensions of journalists the…
TheDailyBeast

NYT Readers Shocked by Sunday Crossword Puzzle That Resembles Swastika

Readers of The New York Times got a surprise this weekend when they flipped past the Sunday crossword puzzle—with many online noting that the puzzle’s design bore a striking resemblance to a Swastika. Others also noted the inopportune timing of the strangely designed page: Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a coincidence not lost on many of the newspaper’s critics. “What the hell, @nytimes?” one user wrote on Twitter. Even Donald Trump Jr. got a few punches in, writing: “Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this as the crossword puzzle.” For its part, the Times denied that anyone intentionally designed the suspicious-looking image. “Yes, hi. It’s NOT a swastika. Honest to God,” The New York Times Games account wrote on Twitter. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, ‘Hey! You know what would look cool?’"Read more at The Daily Beast.
