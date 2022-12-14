Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to nearly 70 years for murders outside Minneapolis night club
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – 25-year-old Jawan Carroll will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to nearly 70 years in prison. During the October trial, it took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.The woman's identity will be released at a later date.If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife
A welfare check on a man in New Auburn, Minnesota, who family say was experiencing a mental health crisis, ended when three officers with the Hutchinson Police Department fatally shot him while he was armed with a knife. That's according to new information released Saturday by the Minnesota Bureau of...
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
Sartell man arrested while shoveling snow
SARTELL, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials said Hagen ran into a house and locked the doors when he saw officers. After obtaining...
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley
A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
Teens Charged with Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy in Brooklyn Center
Charges were filed Wednesday against two teens accused of firing at least two-dozen shots at a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy during a chase that started in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, 18, of Bloomington, and Damon Davenport, 18, of Coon Rapids, are each charged with attempted murder of a law...
Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports
Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center
A man has been charged with allegedly doused a victim in gasoline and setting him ablaze in Brooklyn Center. Charles Medgar Hall, 59, allegedly walked into the victim's home on the 7000 block of Perry Avenue N. and committed the assault after they had argued on Dec. 1. The victim...
Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
The Grinch Gets Arrested In Minnesota, Facing Two Charges
He probably deserved this! The Grinch was arrested in Minnesota this week and charges are currently pending. While there are many crabby characters during the holidays, he definitely takes the cake. In similar news, a man dressed like a character stole a bunch of stuff from Mall of America! The...
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
North Dakota trucker arrested in hit-and-run injuring Nebraska State Trooper
LINCOLN, Neb. – A North Dakota man has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly. After...
Anoka County Sheriff's Office: Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after he was found lying on the ground in Coon Rapids Wednesday morning. According to the department, officers and EMS located the man on the street near the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 14.
