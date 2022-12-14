ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

New McHenry sheriff tackling SAFE-T preparations, plans for cop training center

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Robb Tadelman has served nearly 20 years at the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, and now has the top job.

While he’s only been sheriff for 14 days, Tadelman isn’t wasting any time. Much of his work revolves around the SAFE-T Act that takes effect Jan.
1.

“It's really unique to sheriffs because a lot of it has to do with detention, and what does that mean for how many inmates are you going to house? What does that mean for making sure that those individuals that are awaiting court dates?” he said. “So, we’re working a lot with the court administration, the judges, the circuit clerk, the public defender and the state's attorney's office.”

Also included in the SAFE-T Act is a mandate requiring law enforcement to use body-worn cameras by 2025. That is something Tadelman says has been in the works for the last two years.

“We rolled out our body cams in October knowing that we wanted to be fully up and running Jan. 1,” he said. “I'm totally for it. I believe in transparency.”

Another one of Tadleman’s priorities is providing additional training resources to law enforcement officers.

That includes remodeling the former Cary village hall and police department into a county–wide training facility.

“And then down the road a little bit, we're going to build a countywide indoor gun range for law enforcement only,” he said. “As more statutes come in and more things are being asked of us as it relates to scenario-based training, we want our employees and our officers to be able to make split-second decisions with limited amounts of information that could possibly affect people's lives.”

The training facility should be up and running by late summer, while the gun range is expected to be complete by this time next year.

Tadelman’s career included working as an evidence technician, field training officer, SWAT team member and detective specializing in Internet crimes against children.

He replaces the now-retired Sheriff William Prim.

