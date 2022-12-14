ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reason.com

Richmond Wants To Limit New Convenience Stores Because There Was a Shooting at an Old One

Richmond, Virginia, is considering a new way of cracking down on crime at existing convenience stores: make it much harder to open new ones. Currently, Richmond's zoning code treats convenience stores no different from grocery stores. It allows them to open up without any special permissions or public hearings in a long list of commercial zoning districts. But two separate shooting incidents at one particular convenience store this year have councilmembers questioning this relatively liberal regime.
urbanviewsrva.com

Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University Opens Winter Registration

RICHMOND, Va. – Winter 2023 registration is now open for the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University. Classes begin on January 7, 2023. The Center will offer several courses ranging from Gospel Heritage to more career-oriented courses, such as Song Writing, Publishing and Licensing. This semester, two additional courses have been added: Business of Gospel Music and How to Become a Music Producer.
NBC12

Tragedy at UVA: Parents of D'Sean Perry speak out

A city leader came out to see first hand what's going on. As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills. Better pay for teachers and cafeteria workers are on the way for Richmond Public Schools.
signsofthetimes.com

Jones Sign to Build New Virginia Facility

Jones Sign (De Pere, WI) is building a new facility in Richmond, VA and beefing up its payroll to support the expansion. The new Richmond plant will have a production floor spanning 33,000 sq. ft., more than doubling the 16,000-sq.-ft. space the company currently occupies. The move is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
