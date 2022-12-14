Read full article on original website
A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permissionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023Amarie M.Richmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permission
Without permission, a Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard on a building in Carytown, a community in Richmond, Virginia. Carytown is one of the most progressive neighborhoods in Richmond. Virginia is also the most LGBTQ-affirming state in the South.
howafrica.com
Profiling Lawrence Douglas Wilder, The First African-American To Be Elected Governor In The United States
Lawrence Douglas Wilder, born on January 17, 1931 in Richmond, Virginia, became the first African-American governor of the United States of America on January 13, 1990. He was Virginia’s 66th governor. Wilder was the governor of Virginia for four years, from 1990 to 1994. Douglas Wilder is now the mayor of Richmond, Virginia.
Racist Doctors and Organ Thieves: Why So Many Black People Distrust the Health Care System
It’s more than just Tuskegee. Racism still poisons American health care.
Group offers Virginia entrepreneurs 'something to brighten up the holidays'
The 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit organization created by Peter Snyder and other business leaders across Virginia to give businesses money to help keep the lights on during the pandemic.
Will restricting convenience stores make Richmond safer? Expert says no.
The Richmond City Council is hoping to reduce crime by looking to apply stricter regulations on convenience stores by changing zoning laws.
The touching reason these folks handed out presents to Richmond families
The Brothers Concerned for Gilpin group hosted their second annual holiday event Saturday at the Gilpin Community Center in Richmond.
State lawmaker responds to calls for intervention at Richmond Jail
At least one state lawmaker, Senator Joe Morrissey, agreed that the Commonwealth should help the Richmond Sheriff's Office.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
Resident warns of scam caller posing as Dominion Energy employee in Richmond
A Richmond resident is warning others after she says she almost fell victim to a scammer posing as a Dominion Energy representative.
Richmond Wants To Limit New Convenience Stores Because There Was a Shooting at an Old One
Richmond, Virginia, is considering a new way of cracking down on crime at existing convenience stores: make it much harder to open new ones. Currently, Richmond's zoning code treats convenience stores no different from grocery stores. It allows them to open up without any special permissions or public hearings in a long list of commercial zoning districts. But two separate shooting incidents at one particular convenience store this year have councilmembers questioning this relatively liberal regime.
urbanviewsrva.com
Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University Opens Winter Registration
RICHMOND, Va. – Winter 2023 registration is now open for the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University. Classes begin on January 7, 2023. The Center will offer several courses ranging from Gospel Heritage to more career-oriented courses, such as Song Writing, Publishing and Licensing. This semester, two additional courses have been added: Business of Gospel Music and How to Become a Music Producer.
Richmond Sheriff polygraphs deputies to learn who shares info with press
After Richmond officials put a spotlight on safety concerns at the Richmond City Jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving's office polygraph tested at least two deputies, multiple sources told CBS 6.
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
NBC12
Tragedy at UVA: Parents of D'Sean Perry speak out
A city leader came out to see first hand what's going on. As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills. Better pay for teachers and cafeteria workers are on the way for Richmond Public Schools.
signsofthetimes.com
Jones Sign to Build New Virginia Facility
Jones Sign (De Pere, WI) is building a new facility in Richmond, VA and beefing up its payroll to support the expansion. The new Richmond plant will have a production floor spanning 33,000 sq. ft., more than doubling the 16,000-sq.-ft. space the company currently occupies. The move is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
Dance competition honors Chesterfield student killed by distracted driver
Anna Perry and Emma Kohstall have organized a dance competition in honor of Erin Kasemersky, who was killed last year after she was hit by a distracted driver.
NBC12
Henrico infusion clinic opens new Prince George location to serve Tri-Cities patients
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico-based health clinic Infusion Solutions is making access to critical healthcare more accessible for residents around the Tri-Cities with the opening of a second clinic in Prince George County. Infusion Solutions President Annette Bennett says she understands the struggle of traveling long distances to receive...
Chesterfield man charged in connection to deadly Ruffin Road shooting
A Chesterfield man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, police said Friday.
Richmond mom traumatized after autistic son was locked out of elementary school, found wandering over a mile away
A Richmond mother is reeling after her autistic son was found wandering in the city after he was locked out of his elementary school.
