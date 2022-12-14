ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Snow gradually wraps up Saturday

Over 20 inches of snow have fallen in the mountains of southern Vermont and the southern Adirondacks. Thousands of power outages will take days to repair. Heavy, wet snow will end early Saturday morning, with just snow showers lingering after that. Drier weather returns by Sunday. Another big storm is...
mynbc5.com

Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York

A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
