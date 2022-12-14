Read full article on original website
Snow gradually wraps up Saturday
Over 20 inches of snow have fallen in the mountains of southern Vermont and the southern Adirondacks. Thousands of power outages will take days to repair. Heavy, wet snow will end early Saturday morning, with just snow showers lingering after that. Drier weather returns by Sunday. Another big storm is...
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York
A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
Utility companies are facing challenging conditions to get our region back on the grid
The first nor’easter of the year has come and gone which has a left a winter wonderland for some, but others in our region are without power. Officials say that this is one of the worst winter storms for power outages on record due to the heaviness of the wet snow.
USDA Rural Development distributing millions of dollars in Vermont and New Hampshire
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont and New Hampshire United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development distributing millions of dollars to rural communities through climate initiatives. “If we can reduce our energy bills, people have more money to spend on other things. And I think that's a really important piece...
