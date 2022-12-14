ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

Iowa Dems lose leader after election, caucus defeats

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn announced Saturday he will step down as leader of the party, after Democrats in the state faced a drubbing in the Nov. 8 midterm elections and a likely vote by national Democrats to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation caucus status it’s held for half a century.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

A campaign manager's takeaways from Sarah Trone Garriott's victory

Brittany Ruland is a community advocate, politically passionate individual who has been consulting and managing campaigns in all capacities around the country since 2015. She is a mother, grassroots organizer, and Iowan who most recently has worked for Senator Sarah Trone Garriott as well as Senator Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden’s campaigns in 2020.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa

Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
a-z-animals.com

12 Native Plants in Iowa

Iowa State is endowed with multiple native plants attributed to its varying climates. While the east and northern parts of the state are primarily humid, the northern parts are pretty cold. On the other hand, the western regions are dry, creating a desert atmosphere. The different climate changes mean that...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: 2023 will be a big year for Iowa taxpayers

Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices

There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023

I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses. The report covers the week of December 4-10, 2022. A total of 13 flu deaths have now been reported […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Judge to sentence Iowan convicted in US Capitol riot

How to recognize mental health difficulties others may be going through. Megan Isenberg with Four Oaks joins us to talk about recognizing mental health difficulties others may be going through this time of year. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police say the vehicle suspected of drag racing was going more than...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
FAIRFAX, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa To Get Millions In Opioid Settlement From CVS Walgreens

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa will receive more than 70 million dollars in an opioid settlement with the two largest pharmacy chains in the country. Attorney General Tom Miller released information that says the money is coming from a nearly 11 billion-dollar nationwide agreement with CVS and Walgreens. Miller and Attorneys General from other states accused the two chains of ignoring red flags on opioid prescriptions and failing to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of the drugs.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Unlike Whitver, Miller-Meeks put herself in legal jeopardy

During the first election cycle after redistricting, it's typical for many Iowa politicians to move, seeking more favorable territory or to avoid a match-up against another incumbent. What set this year apart from a normal campaign under a new map: major controversies related to those address changes. Iowa Senate Majority...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Light pillars seen across eastern Iowa Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa got a light show on Saturday night in the form of light pillars! A rare phenomena for our area. Light pillars form when light is reflected through ice crystals. Saturday night this was occurring due to snow being blown around in the sky.
IOWA STATE
