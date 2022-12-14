ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations sought for teen shooting victim's cremation

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Donations are being sought to help pay for the cremation of a local teenager who was fatally shot this week.

Kayden Lee, 17, died early Monday after being shot in a home, reportedly that of a friend, in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive.

Melissa Criswell, deputy chief of the Muncie Police Department, said a 17-year-old girl had been detained in the shooting. She apparently remains under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court system.

Prosecutors said Wednesday a decision had not yet been made on what charges might be filed.

Supporters have created a GoFundMe account — https://bit.ly/3uOTbpZ — for donations to be made for the cost of the teen's cremation.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Donations sought for teen shooting victim's cremation

