Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Reportedly Sign Former All-Star Pitcher to a Contract

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

The Dodgers pitching unit may have found an answer to their thin depth

Looks like the Dodgers are ready to play in the off-season after all. It was reported that the Dodgers have reached an agreement to bring in former All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, a huge boost to the lineup.

The question mark behind Syndergaard's abilities relies on his ability to overcome his elbow injury. Something that has clearly taken a toll on his abilities but the risk may be worth the reward for the Dodgers.

The 29-year old pitcher was one of the top pitchers in the league once upon a time and holds a career ERA of 3.42. Coming off a 5-2 season in which he appeared in 10 games (one complete game), Syndergaard provides the right boost to pair up with the current starters while the injury plagued team looks to full recover.

Syndergaard is reported to be a one-year $13 million plus incentives deal which is a key factor into the Dodgers signing. A low-risk high-reward deal that allows Syndergaard to take a bet on himself in hopes of regaining his confidence and signing a big deal in 2023.

It's hard to imagine the Dodgers are done as they look for more short term deals and continue taking on low-risk deals. With bigger plans looming in the horizon and the high chance of the team making a massive trade prior to the deadline, Syndergaard's deal comes at the right time.

The contract also sets up the possibility for the team to look at what's left in the shortstop market ( Dansby Swanson ) or perhaps look deeper into their bag for a Cody Bellinger replacement.

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
