Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
OCTA: Emergency Railroad Stabilization Project Progressing on Schedule
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Residents: Pick Your Favorite Sculpture in Online Poll for Civic Center Exhibition
The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission is seeking up to ten artworks to display for two years in Civic Center Park for Phase VIII of its ongoing Sculpture Exhibition. The public’s vote will determine 10 Finalists and three Alternates to present to the City Council for approval. This survey is open to Newport Beach residents only.
localocnews.com
City of Cypress holiday news
During its final meeting of the year, the Cypress City Council swore three members into office and appointed Anne Hertz-Mallari as the City’s new Mayor. The swearing-in ceremony for returning Council Member Scott Minikus and newly elected Council Members David Burke and Bonnie Peat followed the certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election. After taking their oaths of office, the newly sworn members joined their colleagues on the dais for their first day of official business.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 18, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 18, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind. Highs are forecast to remain in the 60s until the middle of next week, which...
localocnews.com
Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA
On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
localocnews.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, emergency services available during holiday closure
In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January...
localocnews.com
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
localocnews.com
OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
localocnews.com
Olea Kiosks Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
localocnews.com
Measure J’s voter approval brings update of Anaheim’s hotel tax
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) — Measure J, a ballot measure updating Anaheim’s hotel, motel and short-term rental tax, was approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election with changes to how the tax is collected and provided to the city. Measure J was approved by 41,143 Anaheim...
localocnews.com
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious
A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
localocnews.com
Practical Move scores 10-1 upset for Yakteen in Los Alamitos Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course
Trainer Tim Yakteen got the best of his former boss – Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert – Saturday at Los Alamitos, scoring a 10-1 upset with Practical Move in the Grade II, $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity. Baffert, who saddled 60% of the field as he sought his...
localocnews.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of December 2022
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of December 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
localocnews.com
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Orange Avenue and Smith Place
On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Smith Place, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Nissan that had struck parked unoccupied vehicles. The Long Beach Fire...
localocnews.com
La Habra, Cypress, El Dorado and Irvine notch Thursday non-league wins
LA HABRA 61, CERRITOS 37: The Highlanders notched a non-league home win Thursday night. Grayson Sinek had 19 points, five rebounds and five steals, Jaedon Anderson had 12 points and Acen Jimenez had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead La Habra (9-3). CYPRESS 57, LOS ALTOS 41:...
localocnews.com
St. Margaret’s races past Santa Ana in Orange Coast League debut
Russell Frye of St. Margaret’s is guarded by Santa Ana’s Matthew Rojas Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). St. Margaret High School’s boys basketball team had a successful debut Friday night as a new member in the Orange Coast League, defeating Santa Ana 53-44 at Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
NBPD Special Investigations Unit Seizes 50,000 Fentanyl Pills, Cash, Firearm
An estimated 50,000 Fentanyl pills, with an estimated street value of $250,000, were among illegal items seized by the Newport Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit during the arrest of a suspected narcotics dealer in Newport Beach on December 9. During the service of a search warrant, NBPD Detectives...
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43....
localocnews.com
The SAPD arrested two suspects involved in the fatal gang-related shooting of Maria Mora
The SAPD has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting death of 36-year-old Maria Mora, an innocent married mother of three children who was caught in a gang crossfire during a drive-by shooting, in a parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. 19-year-old Mark Remmers, described by the SAPD as...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Foothill takes control early and defeats Tustin in crosstown battle
Foothill sophomore Travis Paleo drives to the lane as he is heavily guarded by Tustin’s Osten Achmad during the first quarter of Friday’s game. (Photos; Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team used an early 9-0 run and surged to a 50-34...
Comments / 0