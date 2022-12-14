ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OCTA: Emergency Railroad Stabilization Project Progressing on Schedule

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
City of Cypress holiday news

During its final meeting of the year, the Cypress City Council swore three members into office and appointed Anne Hertz-Mallari as the City’s new Mayor. The swearing-in ceremony for returning Council Member Scott Minikus and newly elected Council Members David Burke and Bonnie Peat followed the certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election. After taking their oaths of office, the newly sworn members joined their colleagues on the dais for their first day of official business.
CYPRESS, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 18, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 18, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind. Highs are forecast to remain in the 60s until the middle of next week, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA

On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
Olea Kiosks Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Measure J’s voter approval brings update of Anaheim’s hotel tax

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) — Measure J, a ballot measure updating Anaheim’s hotel, motel and short-term rental tax, was approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election with changes to how the tax is collected and provided to the city. Measure J was approved by 41,143 Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious

A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Orange Avenue and Smith Place

On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Smith Place, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Nissan that had struck parked unoccupied vehicles. The Long Beach Fire...
LONG BEACH, CA
La Habra, Cypress, El Dorado and Irvine notch Thursday non-league wins

LA HABRA 61, CERRITOS 37: The Highlanders notched a non-league home win Thursday night. Grayson Sinek had 19 points, five rebounds and five steals, Jaedon Anderson had 12 points and Acen Jimenez had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead La Habra (9-3). CYPRESS 57, LOS ALTOS 41:...
LA HABRA, CA
St. Margaret’s races past Santa Ana in Orange Coast League debut

Russell Frye of St. Margaret’s is guarded by Santa Ana’s Matthew Rojas Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). St. Margaret High School’s boys basketball team had a successful debut Friday night as a new member in the Orange Coast League, defeating Santa Ana 53-44 at Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24

Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43....

