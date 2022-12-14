Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
mainebiz.biz
In Bridgton, 48-unit affordable housing apartment building underway
Construction on a 48-unit apartment building for low-income, 55-plus residents is underway in Bridgton. Harrison Ridge is a development from the Developers Collaborative. The project team also includes Portland-based Archetype Architects and Falmouth-based Penobscot General Contractors, which will manage the project. The project will cost $13 million, with funding coming...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
WGME
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
WGME
Gov. Mills announces inauguration plans
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration will be held on January 4 after she was re-elected as governor of Maine in November. She defeated Republican challenger former Gov. Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. Her inauguration will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in...
newsfromthestates.com
Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance
Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
WMTW
Sanford police, NH mayor at odds after homeless woman dropped off at Manchester shelter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire, is putting the city of Sanford on blast after she says police drove a homeless woman to a shelter that did not have beds available. Sanford police, however, tell a different story. Sanford police have a unit that is specially...
mainebiz.biz
Highly anticipated Japanese-inspired restaurant opens in Portland
Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant, is set to open, led by the team behind Mr. Tuna and Crispy Gai. It takes over space at 425 Fore St. in the Old Port that had been occupied by Five Guys Burgers & Fries. It is being launched by chef-owner Jordan Rubin and co-owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's beloved Mr. Tuna and Crispy Gai.
WGME
Thousands still without power Sunday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More than 50,000 CMP customers are still without power Sunday morning after a powerful nor'easter brought heavy snow to the state. At the peak, more than 122,000 customers lost power because of the storm. Androscoggin and Oxford Counties are among the hardest areas hit. “For those customers who...
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
WMTW
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run
Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
WGME
Lewiston man missing, has intellectual disabilities
LEWISTON (WGME) - A silver alert has been issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi of Lewiston. Abdi was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Early Saturday morning, his car was found abandoned on Route 126 in Wales. Abdi is a black male listed at 5' 8"...
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
WGME
Skiers, snowboarders get early start to weekend as snow falls in western Maine
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Parts of western Maine and New Hampshire are expected to get up to a foot of snow by the time this weekend’s storm passes. The snow has not stopped coming down since it started about 9 a.m. Friday. It’s been heavy at times, light at other...
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
WGME
Gardiner community mourns loss of Chase Fossett, MMA student killed in Castine crash
GARDINER (WGME) - The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night. Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in last weekend's crash in Castine. A vigil was held on the MMA campus last Sunday. Sunday...
themainewire.com
Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport
The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine
On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
