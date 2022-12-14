ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mainebiz.biz

In Bridgton, 48-unit affordable housing apartment building underway

Construction on a 48-unit apartment building for low-income, 55-plus residents is underway in Bridgton. Harrison Ridge is a development from the Developers Collaborative. The project team also includes Portland-based Archetype Architects and Falmouth-based Penobscot General Contractors, which will manage the project. The project will cost $13 million, with funding coming...
BRIDGTON, ME
WGME

Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
FRYEBURG, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills announces inauguration plans

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration will be held on January 4 after she was re-elected as governor of Maine in November. She defeated Republican challenger former Gov. Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. Her inauguration will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance

Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
mainebiz.biz

Highly anticipated Japanese-inspired restaurant opens in Portland

Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant, is set to open, led by the team behind Mr. Tuna and Crispy Gai. It takes over space at 425 Fore St. in the Old Port that had been occupied by Five Guys Burgers & Fries. It is being launched by chef-owner Jordan Rubin and co-owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's beloved Mr. Tuna and Crispy Gai.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Thousands still without power Sunday

PORTLAND (WGME)-- More than 50,000 CMP customers are still without power Sunday morning after a powerful nor'easter brought heavy snow to the state. At the peak, more than 122,000 customers lost power because of the storm. Androscoggin and Oxford Counties are among the hardest areas hit. “For those customers who...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run

Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston man missing, has intellectual disabilities

LEWISTON (WGME) - A silver alert has been issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi of Lewiston. Abdi was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Early Saturday morning, his car was found abandoned on Route 126 in Wales. Abdi is a black male listed at 5' 8"...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME
themainewire.com

Maine Atheist’s Complaint Gets Nativity Scene Yanked from Downtown Bucksport

The town of Bucksport has pulled a Christmas nativity scene from public property after receiving a complaint from an atheist activist who lives in Litchfield. Tom E. Waddell, the local chapter president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, complained to Bucksport officials about the depiction of sweet baby Jesus and asked them to also accommodate his request for a poster showing the Bill of Rights.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Doug Stewart

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME

