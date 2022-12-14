Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Former FTX spokesman Kevin O'Leary defends endorsement of Bankman-Fried's crypto firm
Investor Kevin O'Leary appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to face questioning over his thoughts on disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and O'Leary's involvement with FTX. O'Leary insisted that every individual was entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law. "There are a lot of bad things that have been...
CNBC
This week's biggest movers in the options pits
Rounding up the biggest action in options this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Tim Seymour, Carter Worth and Mike Khouw.
CNBC
Final Trades: TGT, EWZ, XLE & LMT
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
How to play Activision with options
Kevin Kelly of Kelly Intelligence breaks down how to trade ATVI and the traders react. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Tim Seymour, Carter Worth and Mike Khouw.
CNBC
The Final Call: Gold, Silver, NKE & FDX
Final trades this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Tim Seymour, Carter Worth and Mike Khouw.
CNBC
Binance's native BNB token plunges to lowest since July as concerns mount about withdrawals, FTX ties
BNB, the coin created by crypto exchange Binance, dropped 6.5% in the past day and 15% over the last week. Binance is facing questions over its ability to handle potential clawback demands of $2.1 billion in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. Binance had been an early and major investor in FTX and...
CNBC
Options Action: What's going on with Roblox?
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on with Roblox options. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Meta, Maxar Technologies, Ford, Goldman Sachs and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the satellite owner and operator surged 124.8% following news that private equity firm Advent International will acquire the company and take it private in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, or $53 a share. The stock closed at $23.10 per share Thursday.
CNBC
Stock futures are flat after major averages post consecutive weekly losses
Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Sunday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures...
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks for 2023
Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: More selling, Estee Lauder, Meta Platforms
1. Federal Reserve-driven selling continues in stocks but the long bond does nothing. These moves say earnings must go lower. But the question is: which ones? Since the Fed outlined a more hawkish outlook Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 900 points total in back-to-back declines. 2....
CNBC
Space company Maxar agrees to go private in $6.4 billion deal
Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar agreed to go private through an acquisition led by Advent International. The all-cash deal gives Maxar an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion. "We took a very hard and thoughtful look at all of the factors," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky told CNBC. "This turned...
CNBC
No signs of crypto spilling over into traditional assets – yet, analyst says
There are "no signs of spillover" from cryptocurrency into more traditional assets, according to an investment analyst from AJ Bell. Following the multi-billion-dollar collapse of exchange platform FTX, questions have been raised about whether cryptocurrency could impact other assets. There are "no signs of spillover" from cryptocurrency into more traditional...
CNBC
Friday, Dec. 16, 2022: Cramer wants to buy more of these stocks 'gingerly'
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what today's U.S. Services PMI report means for their market and inflation outlook. Jim goes in depth on several stocks he is looking to buy more of once they reach certain levels. Jim also shares a life lesson in finding a stock you like and investing in it.
Comments / 0