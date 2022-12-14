ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

2023 City Council Takes Shape as Howard Hart Becomes New Mayor, John Campbell Gets Sworn in and Derek Reeve Says Goodbye

By collin-breaux
localocnews.com
 4 days ago
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 18, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 18, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind. Highs are forecast to remain in the 60s until the middle of next week, which...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA: Emergency Railroad Stabilization Project Progressing on Schedule

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies

Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery. According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA

On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
localocnews.com

Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious

A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Measure J’s voter approval brings update of Anaheim’s hotel tax

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) — Measure J, a ballot measure updating Anaheim’s hotel, motel and short-term rental tax, was approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election with changes to how the tax is collected and provided to the city. Measure J was approved by 41,143 Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

St. Margaret’s races past Santa Ana in Orange Coast League debut

Russell Frye of St. Margaret’s is guarded by Santa Ana’s Matthew Rojas Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). St. Margaret High School’s boys basketball team had a successful debut Friday night as a new member in the Orange Coast League, defeating Santa Ana 53-44 at Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Schedules and updates for OC high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 16

(Graphic: Fernando M. Donado, OC Sports Zone). It’s a big day for high school basketball in Orange County with tournaments and key non-league games scheduled. OC Sports Zone is debuting a new scoreboard feature on Friday nights to provide updates and final scores. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

La Habra, Cypress, El Dorado and Irvine notch Thursday non-league wins

LA HABRA 61, CERRITOS 37: The Highlanders notched a non-league home win Thursday night. Grayson Sinek had 19 points, five rebounds and five steals, Jaedon Anderson had 12 points and Acen Jimenez had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead La Habra (9-3). CYPRESS 57, LOS ALTOS 41:...
LA HABRA, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress captures a victory over Los Altos at the home of the Clippers and Lakers

Cypress boys basketball team and coaches before Thursday’s game. (Photo courtesy Cypress basketball). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team had its annual game at the Crypto.Com Arena (forrmerly known as the Staples Center) Thursday afternoon defeating Los Altos 57-41, according to Coach Derek Mitchell. Mickey Kadowaki had 11...
LOS ALTOS, CA

