New Orleans, LA

Power outages reported across the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple outages have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley. At least nine outages have been reported throughout the RGV from AEP customers, according to the AEP Texas outage website. “They should be restored by 1 p.m.,” spokesperson for AEP, Eladio Jaimez said....
4Ever Family: Christina and Felipe

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet a pair of siblings Christina and Felipe, who...
Local nun learns TikTok dances to fund non-profit organization

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nun is using TikTok dances to raise money for a non-profit organization in the Rio Grande Valley that noticed an increase of people needing their services. “We’re a community based agency where we just take whoever comes in the door,” Sister Elizabeth Sjoberg,...
