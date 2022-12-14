RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple outages have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley. At least nine outages have been reported throughout the RGV from AEP customers, according to the AEP Texas outage website. “They should be restored by 1 p.m.,” spokesperson for AEP, Eladio Jaimez said....

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO