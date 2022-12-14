ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Murder charge levied against man who allegedly hit man with brick, stabbed another

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08l21H_0jirqbLc00

A man is facing murder and assault charges after officials say he hit a man in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed another man to death near an Edge District brewery.

Antwon Freeman is being held without bond at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar after Memphis police arrested him Monday evening. He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

While in custody, Freeman, 32, told Memphis police he was walking down Monroe Avenue when someone he did not know threw a rock at him and yelled racial slurs at him.

"[Freeman] stated he never saw the person, but they drove a white truck," the affidavit read. "As he continued to walk, he observed a male and female walking towards him. He stated he thought the male was the person from the white truck."

It was at this point that police say Freeman grabbed a cinderblock and hit the other man with a brick and ran away.

The couple, who were not named in the affidavit, were driving through Memphis and decided to stop at High Cotton Brewing Company when Freeman allegedly hit the man "unprovoked," according to the police narrative.

As Freeman ran east along Monroe, military veteran and recent retiree Phillip Godwin chased after him into a construction site. Godwin and another man, only identified in the affidavit as R. Freeman, got into a car to follow Freeman.

When the duo saw him run into a vacant building, Godwin went in after him. R. Freeman waited outside to flag down Memphis police officers, the affidavit said.

Officers from the Memphis Police Department said they saw Freeman leaving the building and arrested him after R. Freeman identified him as the person who hit the man with the brick. Officers also said they noticed Freeman's hands were "covered in blood."

"While taking the suspect into custody, [officers] were told by the suspect he had a knife under his shirt," the affidavit said. "A long kitchen knife was taken off the suspect's person."

After arresting Freeman, the officers returned to the scene at High Cotton to finish up their investigation. Godwin had not returned from the building, though, and it was not until his wife asked officers where her husband was that they returned to the vacant buildings to check for Godwin.

He was found unresponsive and "suffering from what appeared to be several stab wounds." The Memphis Fire Department arrived and pronounced Godwin dead at 5:13 p.m. that evening.

In his statement to police, Freeman said he was trying to hide when he ran into the vacant building.

"While attempting to hide, he heard footsteps coming towards him, so he began stabbing the person," the affidavit said. "Then he blacked out."

Freeman is being held without bond and will next appear in court Friday.

Not Freeman's first interaction with the Memphis Police Department

Monday evening's alleged assault was not Freeman's first time on MPD's radar. Court records show charges dating back to 2015 ranging from vandalism to attempting to solicit a minor.

In early 2015, Freeman was arrested after trying to pay someone he believed to be a 16-year-old girl for sex. When he arrived at the agreed location, he was met by MPD's vice unit — who was in the midst of an investigation into human trafficking — and ran.

He was arrested after a brief chase and eventually sentenced to three years in prison, plus probation.

Five years later, Freeman was charged with assault after breaking into his grandmother's home in September 2020. When the grandmother returned home, and asked Freeman to leave, he pushed her down and tried to choke her. The grandmother would later tell police she had been choked by Freeman before.

Who was Phillip Godwin?

Godwin was 61 years old when he was killed. Born in Memphis in 1961, he is a Harding Academy and University of Memphis graduate.

After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army as a captain before spending numerous years with the State Department. He recently retired from that role, according to his obituary.

"Phil made friends easily, whether being with his buddies at the Edge and Downtown or his wonderful neighbors in Rossville, Tennessee and Palatka, Florida," the obituary read. " Phil has always been 'everyone's best friend.' He was a man of great faith...a man of great service to his country, and a man that was fearlessly devoted to his family. He was a man that confronted evil, wherever he saw it, and did so until his final breath."

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man, woman wanted in Poplar Ave. gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a Midtown gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning. Crime scene tape was roped around a gas station on Poplar Avenue at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park. Police say they responded at 8:06 a.m. Police said a male and female suspect, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child’s body found buried in Arkansas home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a six-year-old boy was found under a hallway floor inside a home in Lee County, Arkansas on Friday. Around 10:45 p.m., Lee County deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to the scene located in Moro. Police say that based on findings, it is […]
LEE COUNTY, AR
WREG

Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man rams into two Memphis Police cars, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to Memphis Police cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that an officer was trying to talk to 21-year-old Jehu Cruz just after 1 a.m. outside of a strip mall on Winchester Road on November 26.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy