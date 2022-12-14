ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Trae Young's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Magic Game

Trae Young will be available for Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are taking on the Orlando Magic in Florida.

For the game, they will have their best player Trae Young back in the starting lineup, as the superstar point guard has been upgraded to available.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at Orlando:

Trae Young (low back tightness): Available

John Collins (left ankle sprain): Out

Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain): Out"

They will continue to play without Murray and Collins, but getting Young back in the lineup is a massive boost.

He missed Monday's 128-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest in 25 games.

Young is one of the top players in the entire NBA, and in 2021 led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in just his third season.

Last season, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, and right now, they are 14-14 in their first 28 games.

They are tied with the Indiana Pacers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Hawks are 5-9, while they are 9-5 at home.

As for the Magic, they come into the night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-20 record in 28 games.

At home, they are 7-9 in 16 games hosted in Orlando, and currently, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

