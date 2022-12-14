ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

dallasexpress.com

Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt

A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash

BURNET, Texas (KXAN)– Burnet CISD confirmed a high school student died in a car crash Wednesday. “The accident is being investigated by law enforcement, and details are not yet known,” the statement said. “No other students were injured in the incident. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not releasing a name or details at this time. Our hearts and prayers go out to the student’s family and friends.”
BURNET, TX
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
LAKEWAY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Man charged with capital murder for running over, killing victim in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said. According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure

BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
BOERNE, TX
The Highlander

Local crews salute fireman's passing

Local crews salute fireman's passing Subhead “We are very appreciative of families …” Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/16/2022 - 02:05 Image (From left) Former San Diego, Calif. and Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Jim Gallagher, Mary...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

