dallasexpress.com
Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt
A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
KXAN
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
BURNET, Texas (KXAN)– Burnet CISD confirmed a high school student died in a car crash Wednesday. “The accident is being investigated by law enforcement, and details are not yet known,” the statement said. “No other students were injured in the incident. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not releasing a name or details at this time. Our hearts and prayers go out to the student’s family and friends.”
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
fox7austin.com
Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft
LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident. LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
Man charged with capital murder for running over, killing victim in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said. According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
Nationwide Report
1 Student Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burnet (Burnet, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Burnet on Wednesday. The crash happened in Burnet. According to the reports, an unknown vehicle and an unknown student were involved in the collision.
fox7austin.com
Mrs. Claus saves a woman's life driving home from Fredericksburg holiday event
FREDERICKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Mrs. Claus, a.k.a. Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant T. Merrell, saved a life while driving home from a holiday event. Lieutenant Merrell was driving home on Tuesday night just after 8 p.m. after playing the part of Mrs. Claus for the Public Safety Santa Run.
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
Hays County judge says people ‘deserve answers’ after inmate fatally shot at hospital
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra in a statement Tuesday said the people of Hays county deserved answers after an officer was placed on administrative leave Monday for fatally shooting an inmate.
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
KSAT 12
Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure
BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
Local crews salute fireman's passing
Local crews salute fireman's passing Subhead “We are very appreciative of families …” Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/16/2022 - 02:05 Image (From left) Former San Diego, Calif. and Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Jim Gallagher, Mary...
City of Fredericksburg to host ‘Countdown to 2023’
City of Fredericksburg to host ‘Countdown to 2023’ News Staff Wed, 12/14/2022 - 14:49 Image City of Fredericksburg to host ‘Countdown to 2023’ City of Fredericksburg to host ‘Countdown to 2023’ ...
Ahead of the holidays, here’s the current risk from COVID-19 in each county, according to the CDC
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
