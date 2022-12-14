NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast moves into Southeast Louisiana Thursday evening. Fortunately, after rain tracks east out of the area. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and Hard Freeze Watches and Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures feel like you are experiencing single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO