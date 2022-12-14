Read full article on original website
WDSU
Southeast Louisiana parishes begin opening warming centers
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is preparing for dangerously cold temperatures over Christmas weekend. Parishes in the New Orleans Metro area are beginning to open a warming center. Below is a parish-by-parish list of shelters available for those who need it:. Orleans Parish:. The city of New Orleans is...
WDSU
Here are the top ten stories this year in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Here are the tops stories of 2022. On March 22 a massive EF-3 wedge tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East. The storm then crossed the Mississippi River and destroyed homes in Arabi. WDSU was the only television station to track the tornado live on television as it moved across the city. The tornado killed three people. Just 9 months later, another tornado struck Arabi and several other areas across the Southshore. WDSU also caught this store live on air. The tornado killed one person in Killona.
WDSU
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson retires, interim chief sworn-in
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will take his final walk Thursday as acting police chief for the NOPD. Ferguson announced his retirement from the NOPD a few weeks ago. His successor, Capt. Michelle Woodfork, will be sworn in during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Ferguson served with NOPD for...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans suspends shutoffs through New Year
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans announced on Tuesday that power disconnections would be suspended through the New Year. This comes as the New Orleans Metro area prepares for extremely cold temperatures. Disconnections will be suspended from Wednesday through Jan. 2, according to a news release issued by Entergy.
WDSU
The Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight
NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast arrives into Southeast Louisiana late this evening. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and most importantly a Hard Freeze Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures will feel like single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
WDSU
'We'll have to leave': Arabi residents say damage at homes is too bad to celebrate Christmas inside
ARABI, La. — Along Perrin Road in Arabi, just days ago, there were downed trees and powerlines. But on Tuesday, it was evident cleanup efforts had been happening within the parish. The cold is expected to worsen by the end of the week. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
WDSU
The Arctic Blast Hits Thursday Evening
NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast moves into Southeast Louisiana Thursday evening. Fortunately, after rain tracks east out of the area. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and Hard Freeze Watches and Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures feel like you are experiencing single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation urges travel safety this holiday season
SLIDELL, La. — Families traveling for Christmas this week may cause some congestion on the roadways and engage in distracted driving, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The increased traffic and potential for distracted driving adds a possible threat on the roads for holiday travel. Dr. Shawn Wilson...
WDSU
Cargo terminals for Port of New Orleans will be closed Friday due to weather
Port of New Orleans has announced that cargo terminals will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, for the cold weather and the holidays. Cruise operations remain as scheduled. Harbor police will be on duty and will be available 24/7. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief
The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department urges heating safety ahead of bitter cold
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Metro area is preparing for bitter cold and dangerously low temperatures this weekend. The arctic blast has yet to make its way to the area, and the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office has already responded to three deadly house fires statewide. The New Orleans...
WDSU
Thibodaux residents asked to conserve water ahead of dangerous cold
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux residents are urged to conserve water ahead of the expected cold moving in Thursday night. The city of Thibodaux said the sub-freezing temperatures will likely cause a demand on the city's water system. Residents who choose to “drip” their water to prevent frozen pipes are...
WDSU
Northshore woman says rental car stolen one day after renting it
NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore woman says her rental car was stolen just 24 hours after she rented it. Tammy Pascal says she spent the night by a friend's house and parked her car on Rampart and Montegut, She said when she woke up in the morning the car was gone.
WDSU
Water interruption and boil-water advisory to follow in Plaquemines Parish
Plaquemines Parish Government officials have announced a water service interruption, and a boil-water advisory will follow. The following streets will be affected by the boil water advisory:. Kimble Street. East Third Street. East Second Street. East First Street. Main Street. Avenue K. Avenue L. Avenue M. This outage is related...
WDSU
Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening
New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
WDSU
Belle Chasse artist, police officer paints portraits of fallen Bay St. Louis officers
NEW ORLEANS — On the day of a joint funeral for two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, one Belle Chasse artist is honoring their service and sacrifice. Rodney King used his time to give back through a labor of love, his art. "I know these portraits cannot bring back...
WDSU
New Orleans single mom whose car was stolen with Christmas gifts inside made whole by community
NEW ORLEANS — The community stepped in to help after a woman's vehicle was stolen. Inside the trunk, about $1,000 worth of presents for her 4-year-old son. Since WDSU exclusively interviewed the mom last Friday, she has already received over $10,000 in donations, and that's not to mention all the toys she received from the community. Including former Saints coach Sean Payton and Toys for Tots.
WDSU
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
