ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Southeast Louisiana parishes begin opening warming centers

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana is preparing for dangerously cold temperatures over Christmas weekend. Parishes in the New Orleans Metro area are beginning to open a warming center. Below is a parish-by-parish list of shelters available for those who need it:. Orleans Parish:. The city of New Orleans is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Here are the top ten stories this year in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the tops stories of 2022. On March 22 a massive EF-3 wedge tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East. The storm then crossed the Mississippi River and destroyed homes in Arabi. WDSU was the only television station to track the tornado live on television as it moved across the city. The tornado killed three people. Just 9 months later, another tornado struck Arabi and several other areas across the Southshore. WDSU also caught this store live on air. The tornado killed one person in Killona.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans suspends shutoffs through New Year

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans announced on Tuesday that power disconnections would be suspended through the New Year. This comes as the New Orleans Metro area prepares for extremely cold temperatures. Disconnections will be suspended from Wednesday through Jan. 2, according to a news release issued by Entergy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight

NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast arrives into Southeast Louisiana late this evening. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and most importantly a Hard Freeze Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures will feel like single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The Arctic Blast Hits Thursday Evening

NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast moves into Southeast Louisiana Thursday evening. Fortunately, after rain tracks east out of the area. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and Hard Freeze Watches and Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures feel like you are experiencing single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief

The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Thibodaux residents asked to conserve water ahead of dangerous cold

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux residents are urged to conserve water ahead of the expected cold moving in Thursday night. The city of Thibodaux said the sub-freezing temperatures will likely cause a demand on the city's water system. Residents who choose to “drip” their water to prevent frozen pipes are...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Water interruption and boil-water advisory to follow in Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish Government officials have announced a water service interruption, and a boil-water advisory will follow. The following streets will be affected by the boil water advisory:. Kimble Street. East Third Street. East Second Street. East First Street. Main Street. Avenue K. Avenue L. Avenue M. This outage is related...
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans single mom whose car was stolen with Christmas gifts inside made whole by community

NEW ORLEANS — The community stepped in to help after a woman's vehicle was stolen. Inside the trunk, about $1,000 worth of presents for her 4-year-old son. Since WDSU exclusively interviewed the mom last Friday, she has already received over $10,000 in donations, and that's not to mention all the toys she received from the community. Including former Saints coach Sean Payton and Toys for Tots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy