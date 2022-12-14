HONOLULU (KHON) – The search for a downed air ambulance off Maui entered its second full day on Saturday. The plane, operated by Hawaii Life Flight, left Maui on Thursday to pick up a patient in Waimea on the Big Island. The aircraft disappeared off the radar around 9:30 p.m. during the roughly one-hour flight.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 HOURS AGO