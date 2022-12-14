Milestone victory! Jefferson County, community to honor coach Pat Kennedy

For Pat Kennedy, basketball has always been a family affair.

"It is great to see my Dad utilizing his talent and experiences from years as a high-level coach to contribute to the community," said his son, Joe Kennedy, 39, a former assistant at Holy Cross who is the executive director for the All Vote No Play initiative.

"He loves to coach and shape the lives of young people. It is a special opportunity at Jefferson County and my parents love being back in the area."

Pat Kennedy, 70, in his first season as the athletics director and boys basketball coach at Jefferson County K-12 in Monticello, will be honored by the school and community Thursday for his 500th career win across 35 years of coaching - including 11 years at Florida State (1986-97).

Former FSU radio announcer Gene Deckerhoff will present Kennedy a commemorative basketball celebrating his 500 victories prior to the Tigers' home game against Community Leadership Academy at 7 p.m.

Kennedy impressed by talent, level of coaching

Kennedy last coached seven years ago at Pace University in New York, compiling a career mark of 499-497 that spanned nearly four decades and six programs. He was inducted into FSU's Hall of Fame in 2017.

Kennedy notched his first win at the high school level - and 500th overall - earlier this month, 56-46 over Lafayette Mayo.

The Tigers, featuring only a seven-player roster, beat Port St. Joe 59-52 the following night and enter Thursday's game at 2-6.

"The kids are playing their brains out. At any level, I've never had a team play as hard," Kennedy said. "Honestly, I am very impressed with the level of talent and very impressed with the level of coaching in the area."

Jefferson County has played games at North Florida Christian (40-35 defeat) and Chiles (61-49 defeat) this season, giving local fans and friends the opportunity to reconnect with Kennedy.

"The funny thing is that none of his players were even born when he coached at FSU, but when they look at his resume he has instant credibility," said Sam Lunt, FSU's former associate director of sports medicine for men's basketball under Kennedy and current Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton.

"He's coached at all levels and above the Xs and Os, he's got a vast network both in the basketball and business world, which all his players/students should taken advantage of through his mentorship."

Add Tom Carlson, a former FSU assistant under Kennedy and current Senior Vice President of Seminole Boosters, Inc.: "His kids were in total control. I think it's great that Pat is giving back to the game by continuing to coach. He is making a difference in these kids' lives in Jefferson County."

