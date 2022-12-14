ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Milestone victory! Jefferson County, community to honor coach Pat Kennedy

By Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dt1hQ_0jirpqJ400

For Pat Kennedy, basketball has always been a family affair.

"It is great to see my Dad utilizing his talent and experiences from years as a high-level coach to contribute to the community," said his son, Joe Kennedy, 39, a former assistant at Holy Cross who is the executive director for the All Vote No Play initiative.

"He loves to coach and shape the lives of young people. It is a special opportunity at Jefferson County and my parents love being back in the area."

Pat Kennedy, 70, in his first season as the athletics director and boys basketball coach at Jefferson County K-12 in Monticello, will be honored by the school and community Thursday for his 500th career win across 35 years of coaching - including 11 years at Florida State (1986-97).

Former FSU radio announcer Gene Deckerhoff will present Kennedy a commemorative basketball celebrating his 500 victories prior to the Tigers' home game against Community Leadership Academy at 7 p.m.

Preps coverage

More: Former NFC assistant Jim Moore named 2022 High School Broyles Award winner for Florida

More: BIG BEND BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Maclay 64, Florida High 62

More: 2S STATE CHAMPIONSHIP HIGHLIGHTS: Cocoa 38, Florida High 31

Kennedy impressed by talent, level of coaching

Kennedy last coached seven years ago at Pace University in New York, compiling a career mark of 499-497 that spanned nearly four decades and six programs. He was inducted into FSU's Hall of Fame in 2017.

Kennedy notched his first win at the high school level - and 500th overall - earlier this month, 56-46 over Lafayette Mayo.

The Tigers, featuring only a seven-player roster, beat Port St. Joe 59-52 the following night and enter Thursday's game at 2-6.

"The kids are playing their brains out. At any level, I've never had a team play as hard," Kennedy said. "Honestly, I am very impressed with the level of talent and very impressed with the level of coaching in the area."

Jefferson County has played games at North Florida Christian (40-35 defeat) and Chiles (61-49 defeat) this season, giving local fans and friends the opportunity to reconnect with Kennedy.

"The funny thing is that none of his players were even born when he coached at FSU, but when they look at his resume he has instant credibility," said Sam Lunt, FSU's former associate director of sports medicine for men's basketball under Kennedy and current Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton.

"He's coached at all levels and above the Xs and Os, he's got a vast network both in the basketball and business world, which all his players/students should taken advantage of through his mentorship."

Add Tom Carlson, a former FSU assistant under Kennedy and current Senior Vice President of Seminole Boosters, Inc.: "His kids were in total control. I think it's great that Pat is giving back to the game by continuing to coach. He is making a difference in these kids' lives in Jefferson County."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Milestone victory! Jefferson County, community to honor coach Pat Kennedy

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Vandrevius Jacobs excited to begin his college career with FSU

TALLAHASSEE -- Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has been committed to Florida State since June of this year. This past weekend, Jacobs returned to Tallahassee alongside his family to experience an official visit with the Seminoles. There wasn't too much new for him to learn about, but did admit the photo shoot, where he rocked the ice white uniforms, was a nice touch to this weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete native wins prestigious humanitarian award

At 6’5 and 327 lbs., Dillan Gibbons is a big man with a big heart; so, it was only appropriate that his innovative nonprofit organization bear that moniker. Helping others in need is something Gibbons learned long before experiencing the bright lights of major college football. The Florida State University offensive lineman relayed that he first realized the impact of contributing to the common good as a kid growing up in St. Petersburg.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Tift Co. Def. Valdosta 32-28

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats made it tough on each other to score in the first quarter. Next thing you know, Valdosta’s duo Jabarri Williams and Israel Jenrette started to heat up, and the Blue Devils were in trail throughout the next three quarters.
VALDOSTA, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Mike Norvell on football facility's impact on recruiting, player development, and more

Florida State coach Mike Norvell spoke with local reporters on Saturday afternoon following the ground-breaking ceremony for the program’s football operations facility. Norvell discussed the impact this facility would have on recruiting, how it’ll be utilized to help players once in the program, and the level of input he had in the project. Video can be viewed below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFLA

Man takes home millions off Florida Mega Millions lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 42-year-old man is going home a multi-millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from the from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed his $2 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. His winning Quick Pick ticket successfully matched […]
CLIO, AL
WALB 10

Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
QUINCY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Blueprint Moves Forward with Construction Phase of NE Gateway Project

On Thursday, December 8, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to (IA Board) move forward with advertising and awarding construction services for Phase 1 of the Northeast Gateway Project.  Before the vote, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said “as the district commissioner for where this project will occur, I am and remain enthusiastic about its potential […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect wanted

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died from their injuries after a Valdosta apartment shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police are currently looking for the suspect with warrants for his arrest. Dontavius Dennis, 31, is wanted on two counts of felony murder and two counts of...
VALDOSTA, GA
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy