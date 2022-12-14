ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 51

Savvy Investments
4d ago

Smuggling at the Texas border has been going on for decades. It's just on a much larger scale now. The migrants tell interviewers that they paid smugglers to help them. There are outside the border and inside the border smugglers. We learned about smugglers that help migrants get into the Texas border on high school in the 1980s. One family told interviewers that they paid $3,000 to smugglers to help them. It is a business for a lot of folks. They pay the money and expect to get captured so they can go through the immigration process. I always wonder why does Mexico allow migrants in and let them gather close to the border. MONEY AND POLITICS. Mexico is a lot of the problem. They can stop a lot of it but they won't.

Reply
8
Shannon Black
3d ago

SOROS is funding this mass migration. He destroyed Europe the same way. He should be arrested for human, gun and drug trafficking along with Biden/Harris.

Reply
8
LaRue Thompson
3d ago

the blue democrats got us to this mess we are doing well under Trump but most of you are too blind to see it

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott, border states prepare for deluge of crossings with Title 42 ending

(The Center Square) – With Title 42 enforcement ending Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the leaders of other border states are preparing for an expected deluge of illegal entries into the U.S. The anticipation of the end of Trump-era public health authority, which allowed Border Patrol agents to immediately expel illegal crossers for fear of spreading COVID-19, has already led to a surge of new entries, with the El Paso Sector at the southern border and the northern sector including Vermont seeing record numbers...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Texas Ramps up Border Strategies Ahead of Title 42 Expiring

AUSTIN- (WBAP/KLIF) – Title 42 expires on Wednesday, and the State of Texas is preparing for a potential further surge of migrants. On Wednesday, Governor Abbott called on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlights the need for Texas’ vigilant response to President Biden’s border crisis, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks whether nonprofits are helping migrants enter Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott called Wednesday for the state to investigate whether nonprofit organizations have helped people enter the country illegally, adding another talking point to his border hawk arsenal and another headache to humanitarian relief groups that help migrants in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Abbott asks state attorney general to investigate NGOs over immigration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday asked his top law enforcement official to investigate nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the state over their role in assisting immigrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), Abbott said the number of “illegal immigrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border has reached…
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Hobbs: Julian Alvarez is the Texas Tornado

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Workforce Solutions Cameron and the board and contractor staff it is with great respect and appreciation that we honor Julian Alvarez III for his untiring service to the Rio Grande Valley as a TWC Commissioner for the past seven years. Mr. Alvarez...
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

How to donate items, volunteer time for migrants in El Paso

El Paso’s humanitarian organizations need help as they aid migrants who are passing through El Paso, and with border crossings expected to rise next week when public health policy Title 42 lifts, community leaders are predicting a situation that will require all hands on deck. One of the biggest...
EL PASO, TX
Gizmodo

Texas Republicans Want Even More Fossil Fuels on the Grid

Texas Republicans are messing with the state’s grid to fulfill their political ambitions. Again. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has made it clear that one of his priorities for the upcoming year is increasing natural gas production to, supposedly, stabilize the grid. Patrick has told multiple media outlets in recent weeks that he will push this spring for the legislature to form a plan to build more natural gas plants—potentially forcing renewables providers to help foot the bill.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy