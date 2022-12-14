Smuggling at the Texas border has been going on for decades. It's just on a much larger scale now. The migrants tell interviewers that they paid smugglers to help them. There are outside the border and inside the border smugglers. We learned about smugglers that help migrants get into the Texas border on high school in the 1980s. One family told interviewers that they paid $3,000 to smugglers to help them. It is a business for a lot of folks. They pay the money and expect to get captured so they can go through the immigration process. I always wonder why does Mexico allow migrants in and let them gather close to the border. MONEY AND POLITICS. Mexico is a lot of the problem. They can stop a lot of it but they won't.
SOROS is funding this mass migration. He destroyed Europe the same way. He should be arrested for human, gun and drug trafficking along with Biden/Harris.
the blue democrats got us to this mess we are doing well under Trump but most of you are too blind to see it
Comments / 51