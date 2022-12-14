ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Do I need a front license plate in Wisconsin?

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

(WTVO) — It is no secret that cars are one of the main modes of transportation in the U.S.

There were about 289.5 million cars on the road in 2021, according to Finances Online . Drivers in the country legally need a license plate on their vehicles, but not every state requires residents to have both a front and back license plate. Many drivers in Wisconsin might be wondering if this is the case for them.

Illinois considers lifting front license plate requirement

State law says that “whenever 2 registration plates are issued for a vehicle, one plate shall be attached to the front and one to the rear of the vehicle,” according to the Wisconsin State Legislature . The plates must be maintained in a legible condition and displayed so that they can be seen and read.

Also, drivers must make sure that they have validation stickers. They must be on the rear license plate and not cover any letters, numbers, or other registration information.

Lawrence Born
3d ago

Order new plates every year. It costs $3, the state probably loses $50 every time. sooner or later they will only issue 1 plate. 🤣

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

