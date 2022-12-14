Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program sees record number of applications for 2022
With the holidays here and the cost of basic necessities continuing to rise, the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is helping eligible Colorado households save money by paying a portion of home heating bills and offering tips to save on heating costs. LEAP, a statewide program, helps keep Coloradans warm...
Colorado federal employee accused of creating fake children to receive dead relatives' benefits
Justin Skiff, a Social Security Administration employee, is accused of creating 10 fake identities of children to claim "surviving child" benefits of real people who passed away. The 36-year-old Castle Pines resident appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday. He faces charges of wire fraud, social security frand, and money laundering. Skiff's actions led to the theft of approximately $310,601.44 from the Social Security Administration, according to a press release released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. RELATED Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, charged with wire fraud and conspiracy in U.S. Case documents allege Skiff's thefts...
KKTV
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation, along with the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County, announced that Zivaro, an information technology company that specializes in serving government and national defense partners, has selected Colorado Springs as the site for their company expansion.
Deductions for Colorado's paid family, medical leave program begin in 2023
Starting in January, Colorado employees will see more money deducted from their paychecks than previous years. The money will fund the state’s new paid family and medical leave program.
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
orangeandbluepress.com
Colorado SNAP Eligibility, See What You Need to Be Eligible
Colorado SNAP Eligibility, See What You Need to Be Eligible. There are three assessments of SNAP eligibility: firstly, gross income assessment, net income, and wealth assessment. Depending on your kingdom and whether you have elderly (over sixty) or disabled people in your family disabled or not, your family may be exempt from gross income, net income, or property assessments. Colorado has increased eligibility beyond the usual federal SNAP eligibility requirements.
Free preschool application opens in January
Many Colorado parents have begun to select their children’s K-12 schools for next year through online platforms operated by their school districts. But not preschool parents.That’s a change from years past, when parents could use the school choice process to enroll their 4-year-olds in district-run preschool programs.Now, with the state’s universal preschool launching next fall, most parents will apply for preschool using a new and separate online application that opens Jan. 17....
Colorado experts warn of fentanyl dangers during holidays
Fentanyl contributed to or caused the deaths of more than 900 people in Colorado last year, and now experts are warning people about the danger fentanyl poses during the holidays.
Starting Jan. 1, everyone in Colorado will be charged for every single-use bag
A statewide 10-cent bag fee, aimed at reducing single-use plastics but which also includes recycled paper, goes into effect on New Year’s Day.
KKTV
FRAUD FRIDAY: Colorado Attorney General warns of holiday scams
People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications wont be process for six-to-eight weeks. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend. Updated: 8 hours ago. New details in an older Aldrich case.
Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts
Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
Colorado has a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage
Before Coloradans were given the right to same-sex marriages in 2015, voters added language to ban the recognition of those marriages through a 2006 amendment in the state's constitution.
Xcel Energy submits new energy costs for first quarter of 2023
Xcel Energy—Colorado has submitted its proposed quarterly fuel price adjustments to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the current commodity price of natural gas and continued limited coal supply for the first quarter of 2023. Customers can anticipate an increase in fuel costs for both natural gas and electric bills. The price of natural gas affects both natural gas service and electric service because natural gas is also used to generate electricity. The use of natural gas for electric generation has been higher than normal due to rail issues transporting coal from mines to our power plants. Currently, Xcel Energy is conserving our coal inventory to ensure reliable system operation through the winter season.
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
The Colorado couple giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Explosion reported on Colorado bike trail, 1 person transported to hospital
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to reports of a fiery explosion along the Poudre River bike trail early on Sunday morning, according to officials from the organization. The incident occurred on the trail between Shields Street and South Taft Hill Road at around 6:05 AM. "PFA made a...
KKTV
Colorado officials warn of ‘Group A’ strep following the passing of 2 kids
DENVER (CDPHE Release) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is monitoring an increase in pediatric hospitalizations caused by group A strep. Group A strep is a bacteria that can cause many different infections. As the Department has been following recent increases in other illnesses , CDPHE is working with hospital partners in a coordinating role to ensure resources are available for those who need them.
Comments / 8