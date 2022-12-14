Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Weather Whip with the reporters around Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Travel was so difficult in Bismarck most of our newsroom couldn’t get to work safely. Heeding the warnings of the first responders, we kept many of them at home, with just a few finding safe routes to carefully make the trek. Still, everyone pitched in to show us what the conditions were like.
KFYR-TV
Plow operators staying persistent during the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As this week’s storm persists, there are many people working behind the scenes to clear the roads, and some are putting in long hours. The weather this week has been a testament to everyone’s endurance, especially those clearing the roads. These cots used by snowplow operators to sleep at work in between shifts show the fortitude of Public Works, who are working during this week’s storm.
Abandoned cars in snow will be impounded if not claimed
If you can't reach a family member or friend to pull you out, call the Bismarck Police Department immediately.
KFYR-TV
Hydrant and Gas Meter reminder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more than 4000 hydrants in the city of Bismarck. Many can be hard to reach due to snow. The city is asking for help clearing snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” one. It helps reduce the time for fire fighters to get water for a fire. The snow should be cleared to the ground level and 3 to 4 feet around it with a clear path to the street.
KFYR-TV
No Wreaths Across America event Saturday at ND Veterans Cemetery, wreath laying planned for Sunday
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Organizers behind the annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan said there will be no ceremony or wreath laying on Saturday, Dec. 17, due to this week’s weather. The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will place wreaths on...
KFYR-TV
A piece of home on the road at Rolling Hills restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Truck stops become a one-stop destination for drivers and, during winter storms, a place of refuge. Tucked right off the highway in Morton County is Rolling Hills Restaurant and Flying J Dealer--Exit 147 Travel Center. During these cold stormy days, it’s packed with truckers trying to stay out of the elements.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota snowbirds weather the storm in sunny Arizona
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all North Dakotans are here during the snowstorm. Some snowbirds are already down in Arizona. More than seven million Americans have second homes, with Arizona being one of the most popular destinations, according to the National Association of Home Builders. George and Janet Westphal grew...
kvrr.com
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
dakotanewsnow.com
VIDEO: Conditions vary in Jamestown, Bismarck, and Fargo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watch video coverage of conditions across North Dakota Tuesday.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As most North Dakotans prepare for yet another winter storm, we’re looking back at other historic blizzards. The blizzard of 1888 was nicknamed “The Children’s Blizzard.” As school children were sent home, heavy snow, strong winds and a rapid drop in temperatures caught many off guard.
KFYR-TV
Local small businesses packaging online orders for USPS Christmas deadline
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many of us were snowed in this past week, in-person shopping was put on pause. But small businesses that offer online shopping had great results from their customer’s holiday shopping. In North Dakota, small businesses are always prepared for weather-related closures. When no travel...
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
Here are your early storm totals for the Bismarck Mandan area with more snow on the way.
KFYR-TV
Old MacKenzie River building to become new burger restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The MacKenzie River building has been vacant since September 7, but according to the city of Bismarck, the owner of Charras and Tequila, David Mendoza, bought the building on October 26. A new restaurant called Sazón is going to be a burger restaurant. On November...
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
Bismarck Police search for man in stabbing Wednesday evening
The officers provided aid on scene, and the man was to the hospital. His status is unknown.
KFYR-TV
Additional 60 years could be added to Williston man’s sentence
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man serving 10 years in prison for a 2021 Bismarck shooting could see an additional 60 years in prison. Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez in October to 20 years, with 10 years suspended, for attempted murder after Sanchez admitted to shooting at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. Police say the shooting was gang related.
KFYR-TV
BREAKING: Bismarck Police investigating stabbing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police said a 32-year-old Bismarck man suffered a stab wound Wednesday. Officers responded to the stabbing incident in the 4200 block of Patriot Drive, according to a release from Bismarck PD. Investigators said it is believed that the victim and suspect knew each other and...
KFYR-TV
Mandan woman in custody after police said she handed a 16-year-old meth
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman is in custody on a $1,000 bond after police say she gave a minor a container of meth. Mandan police say they stopped 38-year-old Emma Alkire near Mandan High School Tuesday after a suspected traffic violation. During the stop, police say Alkire handed something to a 16-year-old. The minor gave an officer the item which he determined to be a jar containing meth.
