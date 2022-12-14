ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Charter Township, MI

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw

Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
Waterford, Michigan Man Has to Convince His Wife He’s Not Joking About Lottery Win

You've heard of the boy who cried wolf? A Michigan man who won a Powerball jackpot says his wife didn't believe him when he called to tell her about his windfall. Clinton Llewelyn tells the Michigan Lottery that he plays the Powerball a few times a year and usually picks number combinations that represent family members' birthdays. That strategy paid off for the Waterford resident, as he won $200,800 on two tickets for the November 2 drawing.
Bad Baby Formula Led Michigan Family to Baby’s Cancer Diagnosis

This year's baby formula recall and subsequent shortage led a Michigan family to the emergency room where their infant daughter was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Little Mariah can light up a room with her smile, so you'd never imagine what she's been through in just 15 months. Jared and Mary Ritsema tell WOOD-TV that Mariah is their rainbow baby. Mary has a 26-year-old son and when the couple married they attempted to have a child together. They gave up on the idea after a miscarriage, but then along came Mariah.
Art & Jake’s Sports Bar Now Open In Clarkston

Calling all sports fans, you now have a new place to eat, drink and watch your favorite team. Art & Jake's Sports Bar and Grill is now open in Clarkston. As you will see in the photos below, there is not a bad seat in the house. The entire restaurant is full of big-screen televisions. The new spot also features a horseshoe bar and plenty of tables too.
One of the Midwest’s Most Extreme Ski Resorts is in Michigan

To ski on one of the most extreme slopes in the Midwest, you'll have to head to the Upper Peninsula. The winter is here and many Michiganders have already broken out and dusted off their skis and snowboards. Ripping down the slopes and getting that shot of adrenaline is what many people live for this time of year and this ski resort in the Upper Peninsula will give you just that.
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

