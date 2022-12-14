Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
At $5000 a Night This is the Most Expensive Airbnb in Michigan
Michigan surely has its variety of Airbnb's across that state with a wide range of price points and experiences. Most places fall within the "normal" price range depending on location, but one Airbnb in Ann Arbor stands alone when it comes to cost. As it's known, The Turret in Ann...
The First Main Road Across Michigan Was Known as the Wolverine Pavedway
When the first roads across the state of Michigan were built they followed rivers, rail lines, native trails and animal tracks. Michiganders still drive many of them today as I-94 runs parallel to the old Territorial Road, I-96 along Grand River and I-75 along Mackinac Trail. When the first pavement...
Plan Ahead: Should We Charge Tolls On Michigan’s Famous Zilwaukee Bridge?
Since toll bridges are becoming a thing in the Bay City area it got me thinking about other major bridges within Michigan, we might consider tolling for future maintenance and reconstruction needs. Is the I-75 Zilwaukee Bridge toll free?. It is. And it took an awful long time to build...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Two Michigan Lakes Are Among The Most Polluted in the United States
Michigan is known for many things and the Great Lakes are one of them. Even though we have some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, they're still facing one major issue...pollution. Some of our lakes are being heavily polluted with chemicals, plastic, and tons of other garbage. According...
The Last Inmate Executed in Iowa Was from St. Johns, Michigan: 1963
Victor Harry Feguer was a convicted murderer, the last to be executed in Iowa, and for thirty eight years was the last federal inmate executed in the United States.....and was from Michigan. Born in St. Johns in 1935, he spent his youth in Michigan. 25 years later, in 1960, he...
A Message to Michigan Drivers That Refuse to Turn Off Their Bright Lights
There is nothing more annoying than blinding bright lights in your face while you're trying to drive at night. Is it just me or does it seem like fewer people these days are turning off their high beams for other drivers?. I don't know what's been going on lately but...
Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw
Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
Waterford, Michigan Man Has to Convince His Wife He’s Not Joking About Lottery Win
You've heard of the boy who cried wolf? A Michigan man who won a Powerball jackpot says his wife didn't believe him when he called to tell her about his windfall. Clinton Llewelyn tells the Michigan Lottery that he plays the Powerball a few times a year and usually picks number combinations that represent family members' birthdays. That strategy paid off for the Waterford resident, as he won $200,800 on two tickets for the November 2 drawing.
Bad Baby Formula Led Michigan Family to Baby’s Cancer Diagnosis
This year's baby formula recall and subsequent shortage led a Michigan family to the emergency room where their infant daughter was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Little Mariah can light up a room with her smile, so you'd never imagine what she's been through in just 15 months. Jared and Mary Ritsema tell WOOD-TV that Mariah is their rainbow baby. Mary has a 26-year-old son and when the couple married they attempted to have a child together. They gave up on the idea after a miscarriage, but then along came Mariah.
Art & Jake’s Sports Bar Now Open In Clarkston
Calling all sports fans, you now have a new place to eat, drink and watch your favorite team. Art & Jake's Sports Bar and Grill is now open in Clarkston. As you will see in the photos below, there is not a bad seat in the house. The entire restaurant is full of big-screen televisions. The new spot also features a horseshoe bar and plenty of tables too.
One of the Midwest’s Most Extreme Ski Resorts is in Michigan
To ski on one of the most extreme slopes in the Midwest, you'll have to head to the Upper Peninsula. The winter is here and many Michiganders have already broken out and dusted off their skis and snowboards. Ripping down the slopes and getting that shot of adrenaline is what many people live for this time of year and this ski resort in the Upper Peninsula will give you just that.
