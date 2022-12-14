Read full article on original website
Purple Cliffs illegal dumping increasing
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Colorado are having to tell people not to dump trash at a former homeless camp. A private company is still cleaning Purple Cliffs near the Durango Walmart after La Plata County shut it down earlier this year. Homeless people were allowed to camp there but left behind a huge […]
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
16-year-old girl reported missing from Durango
DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Durango Sunday. Investigators said Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Durango Community Shelter at 1055 Avenida Del Sol. They said she also has ties to the Flagstaff, Arizona area and may be attempting to go there.
Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado
Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
