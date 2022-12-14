ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

KRQE News 13

Purple Cliffs illegal dumping increasing

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Colorado are having to tell people not to dump trash at a former homeless camp. A private company is still cleaning Purple Cliffs near the Durango Walmart after La Plata County shut it down earlier this year. Homeless people were allowed to camp there but left behind a huge […]
9NEWS

16-year-old girl reported missing from Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Durango Sunday. Investigators said Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Durango Community Shelter at 1055 Avenida Del Sol. They said she also has ties to the Flagstaff, Arizona area and may be attempting to go there.
OutThere Colorado

Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado

Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
