Local Scouts Receive Merit Badges, Rank Advancements
ROCK SPRINGS — Three rank advancements and 34 merit badges were awarded at the Boy Scouts of America Troop 86’s Court of Honor. The ceremony took place on December 15 at the White Mountain Library. Troop members participating were Bob Aldred, Matthew Lemon, Josh Harris, Kaleb Cheney, Logan Conover, Logan May, Aven Conover, Ty Corbett, and Robert Roswell. Roswell received his Star rank. May and Aven Conover we’re awarded the Rank of Life.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 16
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
