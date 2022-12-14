Read full article on original website
WMTW
Watermain break forces road closure in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Part of East Avenue in Lewiston is closed due to a large watermain break. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the road is closed at Janelle Street, near Lewiston High School. Crew hope to have to road reopened by Sunday afternoon.
wabi.tv
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
WMTW
Heavy snowfall makes for dangerous driving conditions, utility pole collisions
AUBURN, Maine — Central Maine power crews and police officers responded to a utility pole collision on Minot Avenue in Auburn on Friday night. In a lengthy process, workers brought in a new pole and braced it against the broken one to keep the electrical wires up. No one...
WMTW
Tractor-trailer rollover in Greene shuts down area roads
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Androscoggin County are closed Friday night due to weather-related crashes, including one involving a tractor-trailer. In Greene, a tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side and slid after losing control on Sawyer Road. Nobody was hurt in the rollover, but traffic is shut...
observer-me.com
D-F Police Department’s Hill graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy
VASSALBORO — On Friday, Dec. 16, 62 cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The class includes Cole J. Hill from the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department. The 18-week intensive residential training program teaches and trains cadets to deal with the...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
WMTW
Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
WMTW
Lewiston police searching for missing man
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston are searching for a missing man. Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen Friday afternoon on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Police say the car he was driving was abandoned and located on Route 126 in Wales Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, Abdi has...
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
WPFO
Investigation opened after menorah vandalized in Rockland
ROCKLAND (BDN) -- An investigation has been opened by Rockland police after the menorah that overlooks the Maine State Ferry Terminal was damaged on Tuesday night. The vandalism of the menorah, which was discovered on its side with the light bulbs broken, was reported on Wednesday, according to the Courier-Gazette.
WMTW
Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
Storm knocks out power to nearly an entire town, as Maine digs out
FRYEBURG, Maine — Andy Dufresne was quite a busy man on Saturday. The Fryeburg Fire Chief was leading emergency response efforts after the first snowstorm of the year. He had been at work since the day before the snow started and had been fielding calls since before sunrise Saturday, as nearly the entire town had no electricity.
WGME
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
coast931.com
One dead after fiery crash in Otisfield
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oxford County. Emergency responders were called to Powhatan Road in Otisfield at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. The crash brought wires down, prompting Central Maine Power...
WMTW
Maine's first major snowstorm of the season leaves tens of thousands without power
NORWAY, Maine — Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet precipitation to the state, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. According to Central Maine Power, 108,700 customers lost power with 65,000 outages remaining at roughly 5 p.m. Saturday. In a release, the...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: MVA at Old County, Rte. 17 intersection lands vehicle on its side
ROCKLAND — A motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maverick Street and Old County Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, remains under investigation. However, preliminary reports by the Rockland Police Department indicate that one vehicle was attempting to turn at a time when another vehicle was also in motion.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan man arrested for Augusta incidents
AUGUSTA– A Skowhegan man faces a number of charges after allegedly crashing through a gate at the Augusta State Airport. Corey Adams, 28, was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a report of a hit and run in the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road. Police say...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
