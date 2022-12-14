ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore Falls, ME

WMTW

Watermain break forces road closure in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Part of East Avenue in Lewiston is closed due to a large watermain break. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the road is closed at Janelle Street, near Lewiston High School. Crew hope to have to road reopened by Sunday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
HALLOWELL, ME
WMTW

Tractor-trailer rollover in Greene shuts down area roads

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Androscoggin County are closed Friday night due to weather-related crashes, including one involving a tractor-trailer. In Greene, a tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side and slid after losing control on Sawyer Road. Nobody was hurt in the rollover, but traffic is shut...
GREENE, ME
observer-me.com

D-F Police Department’s Hill graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy

VASSALBORO — On Friday, Dec. 16, 62 cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The class includes Cole J. Hill from the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department. The 18-week intensive residential training program teaches and trains cadets to deal with the...
VASSALBORO, ME
WMTW

Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers

LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Lewiston police searching for missing man

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston are searching for a missing man. Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen Friday afternoon on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Police say the car he was driving was abandoned and located on Route 126 in Wales Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, Abdi has...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Investigation opened after menorah vandalized in Rockland

ROCKLAND (BDN) -- An investigation has been opened by Rockland police after the menorah that overlooks the Maine State Ferry Terminal was damaged on Tuesday night. The vandalism of the menorah, which was discovered on its side with the light bulbs broken, was reported on Wednesday, according to the Courier-Gazette.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash

OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WGME

Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
GRAY, ME
coast931.com

One dead after fiery crash in Otisfield

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oxford County. Emergency responders were called to Powhatan Road in Otisfield at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. The crash brought wires down, prompting Central Maine Power...
OTISFIELD, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATED: MVA at Old County, Rte. 17 intersection lands vehicle on its side

ROCKLAND — A motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maverick Street and Old County Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, remains under investigation. However, preliminary reports by the Rockland Police Department indicate that one vehicle was attempting to turn at a time when another vehicle was also in motion.
ROCKLAND, ME
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
foxbangor.com

Skowhegan man arrested for Augusta incidents

AUGUSTA– A Skowhegan man faces a number of charges after allegedly crashing through a gate at the Augusta State Airport. Corey Adams, 28, was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a report of a hit and run in the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road. Police say...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
BELFAST, ME

