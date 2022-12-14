ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Takes $820,000 Lump-Sum From Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Win

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOA7F_0jirnJpp00 500X The Cash, Florida Lottery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Grant purchased his winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 2900 West Jackson Street in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

