Montz, LA

WAFB

VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
GRETNA, LA
WWL

Tornado aftermath tests the resilience of Westbank community

GRETNA, La. — A strong tornado ripped through Harvey, Marrero – and Gretna with a vengeance. Local leaders told WWL-TV, digging out from this storm will certainly test the resilience of the Westbank community. From the air, you can spot the tornado’s path of destruction. It dropped...
HARVEY, LA
WWL-TV

Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'

KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
KILLONA, LA
wbrz.com

Man found dead Wednesday morning after overnight motorcycle crash

ZACHARY - A man was found dead Wednesday morning after an overnight motorcycle crash. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called when someone noticed a motorcycle in a ditch along Port Hudson-Pride Road with a dead body nearby. Deputies said it appeared the man lost control of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Two men shot on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police say

Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
KILLONA, LA

