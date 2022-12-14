Read full article on original website
‘I see baskets, I see people with baskets’ | Tornado-damaged Winn-Dixie reopens
MARRERO, La. — Residents on the Westbank are still shaken up after Wednesday’s tornadoes. “It was a harrowing experience for everyone in the area, I had no idea it was going to be as devastating as it was. Thankfully I didn’t sustain damage except losing power,” one Westbank resident, Lisa Broussard said.
Drone captures incredible video of tornado tearing through New Orleans
A drone captured incredible video of a tornado tearing across New Orleans on Wednesday night during a multiday severe weather outbreak that left at least three people dead and dozens more injured.
Killona community trying to salvage what they can following tornado
KILLONA, La. — Day two, and many are still coming to terms with what happened after an EF2 tornado ripped through Southeast Louisiana, destroying everything in its path. Killona in St Charles Parish was severely hit, with the storm claiming one woman's life. Azealya White and her family had...
WWL-TV
Possible tornado seen on bridge overlooking Algiers
A possible tornado seen in the New Orleans area on the bridge overlooking Algiers. Video by Patrick Fortier.
1 dead, several injured, thousands without power, homes damaged as tornadoes sweep through
NEW ORLEANS — A large area of disturbed weather blasted through southeast Louisiana, spawning tornadoes and leaving at least one person dead, tens of thousands without power and hundreds of buildings with damage, primarily on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, areas of St. Charles Parish and St. Bernard Parish.
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
WWL-TV
Gretna man rides out tornado in his car
While sitting in his SUV on Franklin Street in Gretna, he says the tornado lifted him up. 'It happened fast. I've never been inside a tornado before,' Willis said.
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick
NOLA.com
Tornado warning issued for parts of Tangipahoa, St. Tammany parishes as severe storms roll in
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes beginning at 12:44 p.m. and ending at 1:44 p.m. as severe storms move through the area. In a bulletin, the NWS said that as of 11:54 a.m., a "severe thunderstorm capable of...
VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.
A massive storm system sweeping across the country turned deadly in Louisiana after causing tornadoes to devastate parts of the state. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest updates on the winter storm’s path and Dylan Dreyer has the forecast.Dec. 15, 2022.
Tornado aftermath tests the resilience of Westbank community
GRETNA, La. — A strong tornado ripped through Harvey, Marrero – and Gretna with a vengeance. Local leaders told WWL-TV, digging out from this storm will certainly test the resilience of the Westbank community. From the air, you can spot the tornado’s path of destruction. It dropped...
Another round or tornado warnings, and now flooding too
After a string of severe thunderstorm cells triggered tornado warnings late this morning and early this afternoon, we saw a lull for a couple of hours. That ended with another round of tornado warnings this afternoon.
'I'm super shooken up': New Orleans-area resident describes moments tornado hits town
For the second time this year, a tornado moved through Chalmette, Louisiana, destroying everything in its path.
WWL-TV
Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'
KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
wbrz.com
Man found dead Wednesday morning after overnight motorcycle crash
ZACHARY - A man was found dead Wednesday morning after an overnight motorcycle crash. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called when someone noticed a motorcycle in a ditch along Port Hudson-Pride Road with a dead body nearby. Deputies said it appeared the man lost control of...
Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
NOLA.com
Two men shot on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police say
Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.
WDSU
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
