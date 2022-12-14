Read full article on original website
Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216
Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 video: Drew Dober demolishes Bobby Green with devastating one-punch knockout
Drew Dober knows he’s always got a puncher’s chance — and Bobby Green found that out the hard way at UFC Vegas 66. Despite eating a lot of punches through the first half of their fight, Dober kept marching forward and throwing huge hooks just chasing Green’s chin. He eventually connected with a left hook that clubbed Green, but it was the follow-up that ended the fight.
MMAWeekly.com
Jared Cannonier bests Sean Strickland in close split decision victory at UFC Vegas 66
Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland ended in a split decision at UFC Vegas 66. They started off relatively slow, looking to size up the other and preparing to potentially go the long haul five rounds. Outside of a takedown for Strickland, not much happened in the first round. In the...
MMAmania.com
Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!
South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors
6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud
The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
Dmitry Bivol Reveals the Reason He Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez at 168
In an interview with SI, Bivol made clear he wants the rematch at a new weight.
MMA Fighting
‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green
Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year. Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 66 Live Results: Cannonier vs. Strickland
UFC Vegas 66 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 17, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 66 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 66 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 66 is also known as UFC on ESPN+ 74.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot
Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
Ryan Garcia to Forgo Tune-Up Fight in Preparation for Gervonta Davis
Davis-Garcia is one of boxing’s most anticipated matchups.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 66 Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 66 fight card at the UFC Apex will officially weigh in on Friday morning. The event is headlined by a middleweight match between No. 3 ranked contender Jared Cannonier and No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland. Both men are coming off losses and looking to put themselves back on track to a title shot.
