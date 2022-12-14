ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216

Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 66 video: Drew Dober demolishes Bobby Green with devastating one-punch knockout

Drew Dober knows he’s always got a puncher’s chance — and Bobby Green found that out the hard way at UFC Vegas 66. Despite eating a lot of punches through the first half of their fight, Dober kept marching forward and throwing huge hooks just chasing Green’s chin. He eventually connected with a left hook that clubbed Green, but it was the follow-up that ended the fight.
MMAmania.com

Video: Bareknuckle boxer melted by body blow can’t shake post-fight punch print — Goldie on the call!

South Carolina State Athletic Commission recently legalized bareknuckle boxing in “The Palmetto State” and BYB Extreme wasted little time in marking its territory. BYB 14: “Carolina Brawl” took place last weekend at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and featured Sam Liera’s Interim Super Middleweight title win over LT Nelson, setting up a unifying title tilt opposite division champion Jose Fernandez at some point in 2023.
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors

6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud

The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
MMA Fighting

‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green

Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year. Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Vegas 66 Live Results: Cannonier vs. Strickland

UFC Vegas 66 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 17, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 66 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 66 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 66 is also known as UFC on ESPN+ 74.
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot

Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Vegas 66 Weigh-in Results: One fighter misses weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 66 fight card at the UFC Apex will officially weigh in on Friday morning. The event is headlined by a middleweight match between No. 3 ranked contender Jared Cannonier and No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland. Both men are coming off losses and looking to put themselves back on track to a title shot.

