UPDATE: MiEnergy Cooperative has issued a statement on the fire in Spring Grove:. "MiEnergy Cooperative crews were called in to respond to a fire in downtown Spring Grove earlier this evening. They disconnected power to the south side of town to allow firefighters to safely use their ladder truck as part of their efforts to contain the fire. MiEnergy crews will stay on the scene so power can be restored immediately when it is safe to do so. We are sending another crew to help backfeed power to some of those who are affected by the disconnection."

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO