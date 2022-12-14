Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin waiting to see 'right specialist' for upper-body injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Detroit Red Wings are moving forward without Dylan Larkin while awaiting word on just how much time he will miss.

Coach Derek Lalonde said prior to Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center that Larkin "saw a specialist, but we don't know anything today. It was just [a matter of seeing] the right specials. The doctor from last night moved him onto a specialist, so we'll go from there."

Lalonde confirmed the injury stems from when Larkin was hit by a puck in the right hand during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes . Larkin went to the locker room, then returned and played the second period, but X-rays during the second intermission led to him being pulled from the game.

Tyler Bertuzzi underwent surgery in early December after breaking a hand when he was hit by a puck — the second time that has happened to him this season. Filip Zadina is also sidelined after getting hit by a puck.

"I think it's just unlucky," Lalonde said. In reference to Larkin's injury, Lalonde said, "that's literally a wrist shot from the point. Bertuzzi went down on the offensive side of an errant shot. Zadina, he turned during the block. I just think it's a little unlucky. But, we ask our guys to get in front of pucks and, unfortunately, that's what happens."

Lalonde didn't want to rule out Larkin past the Minnesota game. The Wings next play Saturday at home against the Ottawa Senators. "I honestly don't know," Lalonde said. "I think it's a good sign he played the entire second period, until he got the X-ray. That obviously showed something."

In addition to Larkin, Bertuzzi and Zadina, the Wings also are missing forwards Robby Fabbri (off-season knee surgery) and Jakub Vrana (players assistance program). Elmer Söderblom was called up to flesh out the lineup, and Pius Suter was moved from wing to center.

"This team has done a good job of addressing depth," Lalonde said. "Between Bertuzzi and Larkin and Fabbri and Vrana and Zadina, we have five, six top players out. And we still have a winnable roster. I am very comfortable with the roster we are fielding, and that is a really good sign."

