ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin waiting to see 'right specialist' for upper-body injury

By Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Detroit Red Wings are moving forward without Dylan Larkin while awaiting word on just how much time he will miss.

Coach Derek Lalonde said prior to Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center that Larkin "saw a specialist, but we don't know anything today. It was just [a matter of seeing] the right specials. The doctor from last night moved him onto a specialist, so we'll go from there."

Lalonde confirmed the injury stems from when Larkin was hit by a puck in the right hand during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes . Larkin went to the locker room, then returned and played the second period, but X-rays during the second intermission led to him being pulled from the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Msljt_0jirnAtI00

THE REPLACEMENT: Red Wings recall Elmer Söderblom from minors with Dylan Larkin injured

SWEATER SEASON: Mr. Hockey tribute? Here are 5 ideas for Red Wings next 'Reverse Retro' NHL jersey

Tyler Bertuzzi underwent surgery in early December after breaking a hand when he was hit by a puck — the second time that has happened to him this season. Filip Zadina is also sidelined after getting hit by a puck.

"I think it's just unlucky," Lalonde said. In reference to Larkin's injury, Lalonde said, "that's literally a wrist shot from the point. Bertuzzi went down on the offensive side of an errant shot. Zadina, he turned during the block. I just think it's a little unlucky. But, we ask our guys to get in front of pucks and, unfortunately, that's what happens."

Lalonde didn't want to rule out Larkin past the Minnesota game. The Wings next play Saturday at home against the Ottawa Senators. "I honestly don't know," Lalonde said. "I think it's a good sign he played the entire second period, until he got the X-ray. That obviously showed something."

In addition to Larkin, Bertuzzi and Zadina, the Wings also are missing forwards Robby Fabbri (off-season knee surgery) and Jakub Vrana (players assistance program). Elmer Söderblom was called up to flesh out the lineup, and Pius Suter was moved from wing to center.

"This team has done a good job of addressing depth," Lalonde said. "Between Bertuzzi and Larkin and Fabbri and Vrana and Zadina, we have five, six top players out. And we still have a winnable roster. I am very comfortable with the roster we are fielding, and that is a really good sign."

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames .

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter .

Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin waiting to see 'right specialist' for upper-body injury

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Trade

It’s been nearly four years since the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings, in a trade on Jan. 28, 2019, that had fans ecstatic. The Leafs paid a fairly big price for Muzzin, but it has proven to be worth it. Toronto gave up two prospects with high upside and one first-round pick for a defenseman that would instantly be considered one of the most important players on the back end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Top Reasons Why Canadiens Are Suddenly Struggling in 2022-23

First things first, it’s not the Reverse Retro Montreal Canadiens jerseys. It’s intriguing to consider how, whenever the Canadiens have worn their new threads, they’ve lost. However, there is clearly more at work behind their recent 3-5-1 skid, which started with a 4-0 loss to the relatively lowly San Jose Sharks on Nov. 29.
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Rantanen Emerging Into Superstar

Mikko Rantanen has stood in the shadows of Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog for the bulk of his career with the Colorado Avalanche. With both of them sidelined with surgeries and injuries, he’s starting to show the rest of the NHL what Avs fans have known for years — this guy doesn’t need help to prove he’s one of the NHL’s brightest stars.
COLORADO STATE
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Debating whether this Detroit Lions team can win a playoff game

• Host: Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: With Shawn off this week, it's Free Press Sports with Carlos & Jeff. 97.1 The Ticket's Jeff Riger joins Carlos to talk about last week's Detroit Lions victory over the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL playoffs, and the Michigan Wolverines' upcoming College Football Playoff matchup New Year's Eve against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Poor second half costs Detroit Pistons at home against Kings, 122-113

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season. On Friday, they showed the Detroit Pistons why they've emerged as a playoff favorite. A poor second half proved costly for the Pistons, who lost at Little Caesars Arena, 122-113. Detroit carried an eight-point lead into halftime but was outscored 67-50 in the final two quarters, as Sacramento punished them repeatedly in transition. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 22 points, Jalen Duren scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Saddiq Bey added 14 points off the bench.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham undergoes surgery for left tibial stress fracture

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham underwent surgery Friday to "stabilize and promote complete healing" of a left tibial stress fracture, according to the team. The surgery was expected, as league sources told the Free Press that Cunningham would undergo the procedure this week. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick was initially shut down for five games after Nov. 9 for what the team characterized as "shin soreness," but there was suspicion a stress fracture was the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Pistons rookie makes ironic comment about defending Sabonis

Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had a tough task in guarding Kings star Domantas Sabonis during Sacramento's 122-113 victory Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. The contest marked Sabonis' seventh straight game with a double-double, thanks in part to his 5-for-7 shooting night at the free-throw line. Considering Duren's four...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy