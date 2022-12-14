Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Landowners advised to register unpermitted wells, ground water ponds by Dec. 31
The Colorado Division of Water Resources staff in Steamboat Springs reminds landowners with existing unpermitted wells, and ponds fed by ground water, to file permits for those water structures by Dec. 31 to be evaluated without the well impacts treated as injurious, or harmful to water rights. The state water...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wildfire Mitigation Council’s new director has long to-do list
As the first employee and executive director of the formerly all-volunteer Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council, Josh Hankes is tackling a long and important to-do list. “All the background work has been done, and it’s time for action,” Hankes said. “The work that this council has done as an all-volunteer group is just tremendous. A more wide-stream public awareness campaign is in order to educate the public on the threat of wildfire and the steps that individuals and communities can take to minimize the risk.”
Colorado reservoir records third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning
Wolford Reservoir, near Kremmling, has recorded its third most successful year of kokanee salmon spawning ever, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW crews began spawning protocols on October 17, this year. “We weren’t sure what this year's egg take would look like at Wolford,” said CPW aquatic biologist...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Resort’s new gondola, avalanche buries patroller: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Steamboat Resort unveils Wild Blue Gondola cabins (with video) Steamboat Resort employees and Doppelmeyer representatives pulled the covers off the new Wild Blue Gondola cabins on Saturday, Dec. 10, revealing the shiny, royal blue 10-person cabins that mimic the eight-person cabins of the existing Steamboat Gondola. The unveiling of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Housing Authority board approves Brown Ranch development plan
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board approved the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan, ending 16 months of work crafting a document that lays out how an anonymous donor’s gift to Steamboat Springs could be the solution to the ski town’s decadeslong housing crisis. The unanimous approval solicited some...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Santa seeks letters from children in Routt County
Santa recently reached out to the Steamboat Pilot & Today from the North Pole to see if the newspaper can help him out again this year by collecting local letters to Santa. As a result, families are encouraged to drop off their children’s letters to Santa and his elves by leaving them at Alpine Bank, 1901 Pine Grove Road, Suite 101, or at Santa’s cottage on the Routt County Courthouse lawn.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Commission recommends extending trial periods for Steamboat’s off-leash dog areas
In a unanimous vote Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission approved recommending extending the trial periods for off-leash dog area policies on the Butcherknife and Sailors Way trails, and at Whistler Park. The off-leash trial periods will next appear before City Council for review. After discussing...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Yule Log has been found in Steamboat Springs
The search for the Yule Log is done. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, the father-and-son duo of Randy and Skyler Nelson discovered the log mostly buried in a pile of snow by the maintenance shed in Dr. Rich Weiss Park, just behind the iconic Rabbit Ears Motel. This was...
This Small Town Tucked In The Rocky Mountains Looks Straight Out Of The Wild West
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. A unique getaway sounds good at just about any time, and some destinations can be enjoyed all year round. For me, that destination...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City wants public input for how to repurpose accommodations tax revenue
Back in 1986, voters in Steamboat Springs approved a 1% accommodations tax on all lodging transactions for stays less than 30 days, and on Tuesday, Dec. 13, City Council discussed asking voters whether to repurpose the tax’s revenue starting in 2024. The tax’s revenue is restricted toward “development of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County judge rejects homeowner’s ‘Make My Day’ defense in Jan. 29 shooting
After considering the evidence and witness testimony, a Routt County District Court judge determined Thursday, Dec. 15, that William Bryce Scholle failed to prove he is entitled to immunity under Colorado’s “Make My Day” law in the shooting of 29-year-old Christopher Cotton on Jan. 29. District Judge...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $23M from Dec. 9-15
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $23.1 million across 15 sales for the week of Dec. 9-15. Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 30-5-87. Property Description: 8,387-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 2.70 acres of land, Lot 10 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,725,000 in 2015. No address.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
A cornerstone of Steamboat health care retires this month
After 40 years of going above and beyond for Routt County patients and colleagues, physician Mark McCaulley is retiring in late December to move on to other adventures. A critical care and internal medicine doctor with a subspecialty interest in gastrointestinal endoscopy and colonoscopy, McCaulley will retire from Yampa Valley Medical Associates on Dec. 27 after a 43-year medical career. Though the decades, McCaulley, 70, performed approximately 35,000 colonoscopies or upper endoscopies. Considering a colon is about 5-feet long, McCaulley translates that to scoping more than 33 miles of patient intestines, performing up to eight procedures per day in recent years.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat school board holding special meeting Monday to consider termination of high school principal
The Steamboat Springs Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, to consider terminating the contract of Steamboat Springs High School Principal Rick Elertson, according to the meeting’s agenda. The agenda for the 4:30 p.m. virtual meeting says the board will “consider and potentially approve...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tales from the Tread: ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Special Olympics of Steamboat and Yampa Valley, in partnership with Tread of Pioneers Museum, are proud to present “Mission Mt. Mangart,” an award-winning documentary by Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony, at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, in Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill.
