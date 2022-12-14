As the first employee and executive director of the formerly all-volunteer Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council, Josh Hankes is tackling a long and important to-do list. “All the background work has been done, and it’s time for action,” Hankes said. “The work that this council has done as an all-volunteer group is just tremendous. A more wide-stream public awareness campaign is in order to educate the public on the threat of wildfire and the steps that individuals and communities can take to minimize the risk.”

