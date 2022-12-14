ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Wildfire Mitigation Council’s new director has long to-do list

As the first employee and executive director of the formerly all-volunteer Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council, Josh Hankes is tackling a long and important to-do list. “All the background work has been done, and it’s time for action,” Hankes said. “The work that this council has done as an all-volunteer group is just tremendous. A more wide-stream public awareness campaign is in order to educate the public on the threat of wildfire and the steps that individuals and communities can take to minimize the risk.”
Steamboat Resort’s new gondola, avalanche buries patroller: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

1. Steamboat Resort unveils Wild Blue Gondola cabins (with video) Steamboat Resort employees and Doppelmeyer representatives pulled the covers off the new Wild Blue Gondola cabins on Saturday, Dec. 10, revealing the shiny, royal blue 10-person cabins that mimic the eight-person cabins of the existing Steamboat Gondola. The unveiling of...
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort

A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Santa seeks letters from children in Routt County

Santa recently reached out to the Steamboat Pilot & Today from the North Pole to see if the newspaper can help him out again this year by collecting local letters to Santa. As a result, families are encouraged to drop off their children’s letters to Santa and his elves by leaving them at Alpine Bank, 1901 Pine Grove Road, Suite 101, or at Santa’s cottage on the Routt County Courthouse lawn.
The Yule Log has been found in Steamboat Springs

The search for the Yule Log is done. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, the father-and-son duo of Randy and Skyler Nelson discovered the log mostly buried in a pile of snow by the maintenance shed in Dr. Rich Weiss Park, just behind the iconic Rabbit Ears Motel. This was...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $23M from Dec. 9-15

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $23.1 million across 15 sales for the week of Dec. 9-15. Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 30-5-87. Property Description: 8,387-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 2.70 acres of land, Lot 10 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,725,000 in 2015. No address.
A cornerstone of Steamboat health care retires this month

After 40 years of going above and beyond for Routt County patients and colleagues, physician Mark McCaulley is retiring in late December to move on to other adventures. A critical care and internal medicine doctor with a subspecialty interest in gastrointestinal endoscopy and colonoscopy, McCaulley will retire from Yampa Valley Medical Associates on Dec. 27 after a 43-year medical career. Though the decades, McCaulley, 70, performed approximately 35,000 colonoscopies or upper endoscopies. Considering a colon is about 5-feet long, McCaulley translates that to scoping more than 33 miles of patient intestines, performing up to eight procedures per day in recent years.
Tales from the Tread: ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Special Olympics of Steamboat and Yampa Valley, in partnership with Tread of Pioneers Museum, are proud to present “Mission Mt. Mangart,” an award-winning documentary by Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony, at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, in Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill.
