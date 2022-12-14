ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

Police: Inmate, 29, dies at Clinton County Jail

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

ST. JOHNS − An inmate from Lansing died Wednesday morning at the Clinton County Jail, officials said.

Corrections officers found the 29-year-old inmate unresponsive in a cell about 9:30 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush said in a news release.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

No other details were released, including the inmate's gender.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death, Dush said.

Lansing State Journal

