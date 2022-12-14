Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Gary and Marlene Peacock Expand Their Giving with a Generous $7 Million Planned Gift to California State University, Fresno (With Video)
December 17, 2022 - Across the arc of their lifetime, Gary and Marlene Peacock’s time in Fresno was relatively brief. Both were born and raised in other places, and they left shortly after graduating from Fresno State to begin their respective careers in the Bay Area’s technology industry.
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
GV Wire
Despite Wawona’s Crisis, 2 Fresno Trustees Opposed Contract with Sheriff’s Office
About an hour after a handful of teachers from Wawona Middle School had described, emotionally and in great detail, the disturbing and dangerous situations they say are constantly occurring at their school, the Fresno Unified School Board considered whether to sign a contract with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for a campus safety officer, otherwise known as a school resource officer or SRO.
KMPH.com
Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
La Mejor in Farmersville gearing up for busiest time of the year
Tortilleria "La Mejor" Del Valle in Farmersville is celebrating 51 years in business.
Man shoots ex-girlfriend's sister and himself on Highway 41, CHP says
Two people have died following an apparent murder-suicide on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue.
KMPH.com
Man accused of murder in San Jose arrested in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of a 2017 murder in San Jose has been arrested in Selma. San Jose police were called to the 1700 block of Everglade Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they...
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
KMPH.com
Porch pirate to be surprised with 10 lbs. of coconut flakes inside stolen package
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 10 lbs. of coconut flakes were stolen by a porch pirate in Central Fresno. With the help of his security cameras, the homeowner near Clinton and West Avenues was able to catch the man in the act, as he approached the front door and quickly snatched the package.
KMPH.com
Aaron Dudley charged with murdering, burning sister and unborn son in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 41-year-old Aaron Dudley has been charged with the murder of his sister and unborn child. On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed two charges of murder for the death of 26-year-old N-Kya Logan and her unborn son, Noah Logan. He was also charged...
GV Wire
Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments
A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
KMPH.com
Victim shot and killed at smoke shop on Blackstone Ave. in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed in Fresno on Wednesday has been identified. 26-year-old Joseph Riley died after he was shot multiple times at Blackstone and Princeton Avenues. A 19-year-old man was also shot in the face and is listed in stable condition at CRMC. The...
DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
Fresno County woman shares story of surviving domestic violence
Capturing a true number of people experiencing intimate partner violence is virtually impossible, as the fear of reporting is often paired with a fear of an abuser.
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
TravelPulse
Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
KMPH.com
Family mourns the loss of mother killed in suspected DUI crash, fundraiser created to help
FRESNO, Calif. — A family is now without their loved one after the California Highway Patrol says a drunk driver took 28-year-old Elbia Galeana's life on December 3rd. She was killed in the crash after her car was engulfed in flames. CHP says the other driver, 25-year-old Jose Lopes Gracida, had been under the influence and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Footwear among stolen packages recovered by Clovis Police in traffic stop
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle […]
KMJ
High-speed Chase Leads To Roll-over Crash In Orange Cove
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman is now facing several charges after police say she led them on a high-speed chase in Orange Cove. According to the Orange Cove Police Department, officers say they tried to pull over a woman in a truck Thursday for reckless driving. Instead...
