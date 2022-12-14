FRESNO, Calif. — A family is now without their loved one after the California Highway Patrol says a drunk driver took 28-year-old Elbia Galeana's life on December 3rd. She was killed in the crash after her car was engulfed in flames. CHP says the other driver, 25-year-old Jose Lopes Gracida, had been under the influence and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO