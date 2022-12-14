ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalinga, CA

thesungazette.com

Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store

TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Despite Wawona’s Crisis, 2 Fresno Trustees Opposed Contract with Sheriff’s Office

About an hour after a handful of teachers from Wawona Middle School had described, emotionally and in great detail, the disturbing and dangerous situations they say are constantly occurring at their school, the Fresno Unified School Board considered whether to sign a contract with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for a campus safety officer, otherwise known as a school resource officer or SRO.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man accused of murder in San Jose arrested in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of a 2017 murder in San Jose has been arrested in Selma. San Jose police were called to the 1700 block of Everglade Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they...
SAN JOSE, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments

A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
HANFORD, CA
TravelPulse

Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination

The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Family mourns the loss of mother killed in suspected DUI crash, fundraiser created to help

FRESNO, Calif. — A family is now without their loved one after the California Highway Patrol says a drunk driver took 28-year-old Elbia Galeana's life on December 3rd. She was killed in the crash after her car was engulfed in flames. CHP says the other driver, 25-year-old Jose Lopes Gracida, had been under the influence and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

High-speed Chase Leads To Roll-over Crash In Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman is now facing several charges after police say she led them on a high-speed chase in Orange Cove. According to the Orange Cove Police Department, officers say they tried to pull over a woman in a truck Thursday for reckless driving. Instead...
ORANGE COVE, CA

