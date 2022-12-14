ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Everyday eats I've been loving lately

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhZ2H_0jirmzZc00

Did a friend forward this to you? Sign up here.

I live for memorable food experiences — and I’m not talking about wild duck egg at Noma nor a tasting menu at The French Laundry, though I’m sure both would be amazing — I treasure the everyday eats that feel special, that inspire me to share them with friends, shout from rooftops and remember fondly and often.

One such food experience came when I was wandering around downtown Fayetteville a couple weeks ago, with a sunset bourbon drink in hand to test out the new social district. Some shops allow drinking inside, so I poked around to find items for the Fayetteville foodie gift guide.

At A Bit of Carolina, the owner pointed me toward Christmas macarons from Hawaiian Mommas. The six-pack of cookies were festive green and red, one with a Grinch's face wearing a Santa hat. She said behind the Fayetteville brand are two Hawaiian sisters who are also military wives.

I was already planning to get treats to serve at a Christmas tea party-themed baby shower I was hosting the next day for a dear friend who is also Hawaiian, and there could not have been more perfect cookies for the occasion. They were delicious, too, with flavors like sugar cookie dough and tiramisu cheesecake. I'd recommend a pack to share and one for yourself.

Another recent food experience I've treasured is ordering takeout from Bombay Bistro on Cliffdale Road. My husband loves the food so much that it was his last meal before he went on a monthlong work trip and his first meal as soon as he came back. We both practically squeal in excitement when we drive to pick it up. Our favorites are the matar paneer and goat curry. If you order, do yourself a favor and get the naan to mop up every last drop of sauce, and the chicken samosas, because the spicy, crispy fried dumplings pair beautifully with the green chutney that comes on the side.

Finally, I’ve adored using Fayetteville-born Flip Flop Sauce on anything and everything since I grabbed two bottles from Food Lion last week. It was especially delicious on grilled chicken thighs. You can read more about the owner, Carl Pringle, the sauce and where to buy it in this story from Monday.

What Fayetteville food experiences do you treasure? I’d love to hear from you at tshook@gannett.com.

Happy Eating,

Taylor Shook

Taylor Shook covers food, dining and business for The Fayetteville Observer. Click here for her most recent articles or reach her at tshook@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Thousands pay respects with wreaths at Fort Bragg cemetery and across NC

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.
FORT BRAGG, NC
livability.com

Go There: 48 Fun-Filled Hours in Fayetteville, NC

Spend a weekend – or longer – exploring this charming North Carolina city filled with shopping, dining, art and attractions. Located 20 minutes from Fort Bragg, the city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, benefits economically, culturally and socially from its proximity to the nation’s largest armed services installation. Yet, Fayetteville has a laid-back charm that is completely distinct from the military precision of its next-door neighbor.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Raleigh mom details being scammed out of son's Christmas gift

Single mom Natalie Lee was set on giving her son the best Christmas she could, but a scammer had other ideas. Single mom Natalie Lee was set on giving her son the best Christmas she could, but a scammer had other ideas. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
RALEIGH, NC
WMBF

Lumberton High School students donate clothes, other items to kids in foster care

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Students at Lumberton High School stepped up in a big way for kids in foster care, by donating over 3,000 pieces of clothing and other items. “I’ve been here 10 years now and every year we do a project where we have the whole school come together with one focus, helping the community,” said Adrian Hammonds, school counselor.
LUMBERTON, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy